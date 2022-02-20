ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East El Paso shooting victim identified

By Rachel Phillips
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
UPDATE (2/21/22): El Paso police have identified the man shot Sunday morning in east El Paso. Police say 22-year-old Cristian Lopez was involved in an altercation at an eastside bar that led to the shooting. Lopez was treated for his injuries and released. Police provided no other details.

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was shot and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

It happened on the 1700 block of North Zaragoza in east El Paso at around 2 a.m.

Police dispatch told ABC-7 that they were looking for suspects but could not confirm if anyone had been arrested.

