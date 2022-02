GREEN BAY — If it feels like everything in the Green Bay Packers’ universe currently revolves around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, well, it basically does. So while the Packers have other personnel matters to tend to beyond the status of the back-to-back NFL MVP, there are limits to what they can do until they know whether Rodgers will return for an 18th season in Green Bay, request a trade to another NFL team or call it quits.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO