ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Foods High in Sulfur and Their Benefits

By Jillian Levy, CHHC
draxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hear a lot about the importance of consuming foods that provide minerals like calcium and potassium. Foods high in sulfur get less attention, even though sulfur-rich foods offer many benefits. Sulfur is a nutrient that has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant effects, which is why veggies that are high...

draxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

64 Foods High in Polyphenols

Polyphenols are a group of compounds found in plant foods that are beneficial for health. They’re naturally found in many plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, herbs, tea, red wine, and dark chocolate. Polyphenols act as antioxidants in the body, meaning they help protect the body and neutralize free radicals...
CANCER
iheart.com

Watermelons Offer Widespread Health Benefits

Just in case you had any doubts, watermelons are delicious and offer a wide array of health benefits. A new study finds the watermelon is quite unique in the sense that it contains various compounds that benefit multiple bodily areas. From cardiovascular benefits, to improved metabolic health, watermelons have something healthy to offer everyone.
NUTRITION
LiveScience

Almonds: Nutrition and health benefits

Almonds have been linked with a number of health benefits and are regularly recommended as an addition to a healthy and balanced diet by dietitians. Almonds are also the most popular nuts in the United States. A favorite of dieters, in recent years almonds have become famous for their versatility and health benefits.
NUTRITION
Food Network

The Benefits of Beans and Legumes for Heart Health

Beans, beans are good for your heart — and so are peas and lentils! Research suggests that that beans, peas and lentils can help lower your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and more. Legumes have become popular as a part of a plant-forward diet and have numerous health benefits including fiber, minerals and some protein. Here's what you need to know about legumes and heart health.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Frozen Foods#Bacteria#Dairy Products
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Over 40 Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

While many of us lived on processed foods like Top Ramen and other dehydrated pasta meals during our college years and early twenties, health experts warn that these easy foods should be avoided due to their high-sodium, inflammation-causing contents. These factors, as well as others, can lead to bloating and stomach fat. Ah, to be back in our twenties again would be so sweet!
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy