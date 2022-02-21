VIDEO: Helicopter Crash on Beach in Miami

Miami Beach Police has shared footage of a helicopter crashing metres away from bathers on South Beach. Eyewitness video showed people wading towards the helicopter to rescue those on board. No-one on the ground was injured.
The death of beauty pageant winner Zoe Sozo Bethel has been rule a "tragic accident," law enforcement sources reported. Her family previously announced Bethel, 27, died in Miami on February 18, eight days after suffering devastating injuries to her head in an undisclosed accident. On February 11, Miami Police "responded...
CAR customers were bemoaning their luck after a ghost ship carrying 1300 supercars caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The vehicles, thought to be worth a combined £120 million, were among the vessel’s expensive cargo as 22 crew members were safely evacuated off the burning barge yesterday.
A Hertz customer who was arrested aboard a cruise ship last week has become the latest customer to say the company falsely accused them of stealing one of its rental cars. Charles Doucette, a pharmacy and healthcare consultant from New Hampshire, said he was on a Caribbean cruise with his girlfriend when, back in a Florida port early Friday morning, police came to the door while the couple was sleeping.
(WVUE/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the Coast Guard, a 32-year-old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel on Wednesday afternoon, approximately 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The...
The woman who made headlines for breaking free from cruise ship security guards aboard the Carnival Valor and jumping into the ocean has been presumed dead following a 14-hour search by the United States Coast Guard. While the circumstances surrounding the bizarre tragedy are still being investigated, a new video...
A new video shows the who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16) struggling while being detained by security. TMZ shared the footage on Friday (February 18), which shows the woman appearing to push back as she's handcuffed while...
The US Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who jumped overboard en route to New Orleans, while travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from Mexico.The Carnival Valor vessel was 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Gulf of Mexico.Other passengers were on deck to capture the rescue effort and aftermath on camera. “Just a follow up when someone goes over and drowns in the depths of the ocean while on a cruise ship the party/activities don’t stop,” said one Twitter user who posted pictures and a video of a...
The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
A Carnival Cruise ship docked in New Orleans after a woman reportedly jumped off of a balcony and into the Gulf of Mexico. Video from on-board the ship apparently shows the moments before and after the 32-year-old woman went overboard. Cell phone video from an individual on the cruise reportedly...
Ten Cuban migrants landed in a canal-front neighborhood in the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The group, all men, arrived in a makeshift pontoon boat that resembled a floating bed, according to a photo released by the Border Patrol. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman critically injured in a shooting on I-95 has died.
The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 14th, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet.
Brianna Sutherland was shot multiple times when a car pulled up next to hers and someone inside opened fire. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage.
Anyone that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered for for information that leads to an arrest.
This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June. Unfortunately, many are never solved.
The Margate Police Department is conducting an active investigation at the scene of a home where at least one person died Sunday. The incident, which began as a domestic violence incident turned into a barricade situation, according to Margate police, occurred in the 6900 block of Northwest 1st Street. Photos...
Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
This is what is wrong with these Democrat judges in Harris County. A man is free on two misdemeanor bonds for carrying a weapon and drug possession. While free on those bonds, he’s arrested for the murder of a 42-year-old man. Just a day after his arrest on the...
UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing passenger at 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, after covering 2,514 square nautical miles in 14 hours. The original story is below. A woman fell off a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico and vanished, prompting an ongoing...
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A prison inmate died earlier this week during a transfer in Miami-Dade County, authorities said. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed that person died Monday during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution, located south of Florida City. The Miami Herald reported the death was...
Two Crystal Cruises ships that were diverted to the Bahamas in an attempt to avoid a warrant in the United States for unpaid warrants have been seized by authorities. The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were boarded by authorities near Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday night in relation to a US warrant for unpaid fuel bills of at least $4.6 million, according to Daily Mail.
Comments / 0