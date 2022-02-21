ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

VIDEO: Helicopter Crash on Beach in Miami

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a miracle no one was seriously injured when a Helicopter crashed just off a filled Miami beach this...

wkkj.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Death Ruled An Accident: Report

The death of beauty pageant winner Zoe Sozo Bethel has been rule a "tragic accident," law enforcement sources reported. Her family previously announced Bethel, 27, died in Miami on February 18, eight days after suffering devastating injuries to her head in an undisclosed accident. On February 11, Miami Police "responded...
CBS News

New Hampshire man arrested aboard cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz rental car: "Most horrific experience of my life"

A Hertz customer who was arrested aboard a cruise ship last week has become the latest customer to say the company falsely accused them of stealing one of its rental cars. Charles Doucette, a pharmacy and healthcare consultant from New Hampshire, said he was on a Caribbean cruise with his girlfriend when, back in a Florida port early Friday morning, police came to the door while the couple was sleeping.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami Beach, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Video Shows Handcuffed Woman Struggling Before Jumping Off Carnival Cruise

A new video shows the who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16) struggling while being detained by security. TMZ shared the footage on Friday (February 18), which shows the woman appearing to push back as she's handcuffed while...
The Independent

Carnival cruise passenger goes overboard in Gulf of Mexico after alleged hot tub altercation

The US Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who jumped overboard en route to New Orleans, while travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from Mexico.The Carnival Valor vessel was 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Gulf of Mexico.Other passengers were on deck to capture the rescue effort and aftermath on camera. “Just a follow up when someone goes over and drowns in the depths of the ocean while on a cruise ship the party/activities don’t stop,” said one Twitter user who posted pictures and a video of a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Helicopter Crash On Beach
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

Brianna Sutherland, Shot On I-95, Has Died

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman critically injured in a shooting on I-95 has died. The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 14th, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet. Brianna Sutherland was shot multiple times when a car pulled up next to hers and someone inside opened fire. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage. Anyone that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered for for information that leads to an arrest. This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June.  Unfortunately, many are never solved.
NBC Miami

One Dead in Domestic Incident in Margate

The Margate Police Department is conducting an active investigation at the scene of a home where at least one person died Sunday. The incident, which began as a domestic violence incident turned into a barricade situation, according to Margate police, occurred in the 6900 block of Northwest 1st Street. Photos...
MARGATE, FL
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSVN-TV

Inmate dies during transfer from Dade Correctional Institution

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A prison inmate died earlier this week during a transfer in Miami-Dade County, authorities said. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed that person died Monday during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution, located south of Florida City. The Miami Herald reported the death was...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
FOXBusiness

Rogue cruise ships wanted for millions in unpaid bills seized by authorities in Bahamas: report

Two Crystal Cruises ships that were diverted to the Bahamas in an attempt to avoid a warrant in the United States for unpaid warrants have been seized by authorities. The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were boarded by authorities near Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday night in relation to a US warrant for unpaid fuel bills of at least $4.6 million, according to Daily Mail.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy