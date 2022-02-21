VIDEO: Helicopter Crash on Beach in Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman critically injured in a shooting on I-95 has died. The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 14th, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet. Brianna Sutherland was shot multiple times when a car pulled up next to hers and someone inside opened fire. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage. Anyone that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered for for information that leads to an arrest. This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June. Unfortunately, many are never solved.

