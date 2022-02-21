ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, Singleton Lead No. 13 UCLA Past Washington 76-50

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark and David Singleton posted career highs in scoring as No. 13 UCLA shook off a slow start to defeat...

1460 ESPN Yakima

Lloyd Using Lessons Learned at Gonzaga to Lead No. 2 Arizona

Gonzaga has made two trips to the national championship game, annually beats the nation’s top programs in nonconference games and wins more consistently than any other program. Even with all their success, there’s still a corner of college basketball fans who insist the Zags are overrated, a product of Mark Few’s system and a weak conference. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is proving that system works just fine at a major-conference program. Leaning on the playbook he helped Few create in Spokane, Lloyd has molded Arizona into a dominating team his first season in the desert. Arizona is dominating the Pac-12 Conference and moved up to No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25 — right behind Few’s Zags.
SPOKANE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Gonzaga Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona up to 2

Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel. Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five. Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points. Saint Mary's gave the WCC two ranked teams and No. 25 Iowa moved into the poll for the first time this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

The Sign Says; 2022 the Last for Storm’s Bird?

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird says all signs are pointing toward the 2022 season being her last in the WNBA, but she does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour. The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle recently finished its offseason maneuvers, which included bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, before signing her deal with the Storm.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Edniesha Curry Blazing Her Way With The Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Edniesha Curry is in the midst of her first season as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers. She's one of just six women currently working as assistants in the NBA and the first to work in that capacity for the Blazers. While Curry is blazing a trail in Portland, this is not a novelty to her. She was the only woman to be an assistant for a Division I men's team when she was on the staff at Maine for the 2018-19 season. She's currently one of several women in high-profile positions for the Trail Blazers.
NBA
California Basketball
Washington State
California Sports
1460 ESPN Yakima

Teder Leads Washington State Over No. 8 Arizona 72-67

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Johanna Teder scored 21 points, including seven in the final two minutes, and Washington State beat No. 8 Arizona 72-67. Belle Murekatete contributed 16 points, making 8-of-10 shots, and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 while also leading the Cougars (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) with six assists. With 2:44 left, Arizona (19-5, 9-5) cut the Cougars nine point lead to just two on a three pointer from Helena Pueyo. But with 1:45 to go Teder knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the day to put Washington State up five.
PULLMAN, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

No. 1 Gonzaga Wins 10th Straight WCC Regular-season Title

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 23 points and nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard added 21 points, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 81-69 to win its 10th straight West Coast Conference regular-season title. Rasir Bolton added 18 points for Gonzaga. The Zags now won 16 straight overall and 67 straight at home. They're also the current front-runner for top seed in the NCAA Tournament. PJ Pipes scored 27 points and Jalen Williams had 15 for Santa Clara. The team is third in the WCC and fighting for its first postseason tournament berth since 2013.
SPOKANE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Michigan’s Howard Suspended 5 Games for Wisconsin Melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee. The Big Ten Conference also suspended three players one game for the altercation following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday: Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy, but was not suspended. Howard is expected to be back for the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry Sets 3s Record, LeBron the Winner in NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. Instead, James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.
NBA
Johnny Juzang
David Singleton
1460 ESPN Yakima

Eichel’s 1st Vegas Goal Leads Knights Past Sharks 4-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored his first goal since joining Vegas and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks for the 10th straight time with a 4-1 win. Eichel’s goal came in his third game back from artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November as he finished off a nifty give-and-go with Chandler Stephenson. It was his first goal since Jan. 28, 2021, with Buffalo. Eichel’s goal helped snap Vegas’ three-game winless streak and gave Logan Thompson the win in his second career start in goal. The Sharks are winless in their last six games.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Hull No Longer Connected to Blackhawks as Team Ambassador

CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull is no longer serving as a team ambassador for the Chicago Blackhawks. Hull played for Chicago for 15 years, collecting 604 goals and 549 assists. He was named a Blackhawks ambassador in a ceremony with fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita in 2008. The Blackhawks say they are redefining the role of team ambassador after Mikita died in 2018 and Tony Esposito passed away in August. The Blackhawks and Hull "jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role,” according to the team.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Enter the 2022 Million Dollar Bracket Challenge Here

Think the perfect bracket is impossible? This could be your year to make history, more so than any Cinderella team in the college basketball tournament, and shock the world with an exquisitely perfect bracket. The Million Dollar Bracket Challenge gives you the chance to try your luck and walk off with $1,000,000. And we will pay out big for even a "pretty good" bracket, too.
BASKETBALL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

