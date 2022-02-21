Israel Adesanya Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

All-Star Weekend is very nearly here, and among Jordan Brand’s contribution is the long-anticipated Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal.”. In palette, the pair bears a very close resemblance to the same-named Air Jordan 7 from 1992, albeit with touches true to MJ’s third signature. Among them, the Elephant Print is surely the most noteworthy feature, as it dresses the toe, eye stay, and heel with bolder, more pronounced cracks. A white tumbled leather, then, constructs the shoe’s upper, while the colorway’s focal “Cardinal Red” and “Light Curry” outfit the accents adjacent.
Comments / 0