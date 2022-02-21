Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, Nothing But Thieves lead Community Festival 2022

Nab a place at this foodie day out at Olympia London. A feast for the sense with food demos and workshops. Two tickets for £18 on a weekday and £20 weekend. If watching MasterChef, folding pages in cookbooks and reading Time Out’s food reviews are among your favourite things to do, this is the event for you. Catch the likes of Rosemary Shrager, John Whaite, Lisa Faulkner, Olly Smith, Matt Tebbutt and more at Eat & Drink Festival. These culinary stars will be taking to the stage showing you how to make delicious dishes and giving you some insider tips along the way. Plus, you’ll get to try a plethora of street food, from gourmet burgers and fully loaded crepes to Indian street food and sweet treats. Topping it all off, you’ll get to shop through well-known brands, independent retailers and artisan producers – so you can take a little more deliciousness home with you.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO