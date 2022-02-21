ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 electric cars to buy in 2022 and their benefits

By Alex Robbins,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government has said that by 2030 no purely petrol or diesel cars will be allowed to be sold brand new in the UK and that, by 2035, hybrids will even be banned too. In other words, in 13 years' time, the UK’s new car sales market will be almost entirely...

CarBuzz.com

10 Quickest Four-Cylinder Cars You Can Buy In 2022

The majority of turbocharged four-cylinder engines on the market are designed with forced induction to improve fuel economy, not necessarily for high power outputs. However, when automakers want to build a "hot" version of a car, they don't have to add a turbo. Engineers can either replace or tune it as well as work on the block and the electronic control unit. As a result, we are seeing the fastest four-cylinder engines in automotive history right now with specs that can embarrass supercars of yesteryear. These are the fastest four-cylinder-powered cars for 2022 if you care about getting off the line quickly and up to 60 mph, even if it's accompanied by a rather average exhaust note.
CARS
Miami Herald

Volkswagen Threatens Tesla’s Throne in Electric Vehicles

There's a bug in Elon Musk's rearview mirror. Musk's company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report led the worldwide electric vehicle market in 2021 with a 14% share, according to the research firm Canalys, but Volkswagen (VWAGY) was right behind it. Sales of the Model Y started in the...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus Reinterprets the Iconic Original

Automakers often invite us to drive prototype versions of future models, but we are reluctant to accept these offers. A review of an unfinished car is, necessarily, unfinished—especially as we are inevitably told that anything we don't like is certain to be changed before the formal launch. But there...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Tampa Bay Times

5 common objections to buying an electric car, debunked

As more Americans consider an electric car, many shoppers still have questions and concerns — some of which are actually outdated or unfounded. This year will see the release of more electric cars — and even pickup trucks — prompting 27 percent of likely shoppers to say they would consider buying an electric car in the next four years, according to a study by J.D. Power. And the popularity of EVs continues to rise. While auto sales were down 21 percent year over year in the final quarter of 2021, mostly due to parts shortages, sales of electric vehicles rose 72 percent, according to Kelley Blue Book analysts.
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car with the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
InsideHook

What Do We Do With Old Electric Vehicle Batteries?

Is driving an electric vehicle better for the environment than driving a gasoline-powered one? Definitely. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some unexpected questions about the effect that electric vehicles can have on the environment, especially with sales of EVs growing around the world. A new article...
CARS
Telegraph

Volkswagen ID. Buzz review: at last, a successor to VW’s famed Type 2 – and it’s electric

There’s a distinct sense of relief on climbing behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s new ID. Buzz as it has been a long time coming. 27 years, in fact…. Replacing the famed 1950 Volkswagen Type 2, which has spawned a gazillion buses, campers, vans and pick-ups in the interim, has been an itch that VW hasn’t been able to stop scratching, in spite of the fact that the original, in second-generation form, was still in production in Brazil until the last few days of 2013 – that’s some endorsement of the original concept…
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Stunning Tesla Hypercar concept puts the EV company squarely in the luxury automotive category

The Tesla Muskrat Hypercar Concept makes the Roadster look like a dune buggy. From the mind of automotive virtuoso Khyzyl Saleem, the Tesla Muskrat (a name unanimously chosen by Saleem’s IG followers) puts a little meat on the Roadster, making it stand its own against other hypercars like the ones from Czinger, Rimac, Polestar & Evija. The Muskrat builds on the Roadster’s base but with a few key modifications that really bring out the car’s wild side. After all, for a car that’s literally touted to be equipped with rocket thrusters, it should absolutely look the part, no?
CARS
Motor1.com

Renault Concept Teased With Combustion Engine Running On Hydrogen

Not that long ago, we were exclusively associating hydrogen cars with EVs such as the Toyota Mirai. However, things changed when Toyota announced an innovative powertrain consisting of an internal combustion engine feeding on hydrogen. It's more than just an announcement as cars have been tested already, including a Corolla and the smaller Yaris supermini. Both have a three-cylinder, 1.6-liter turbocharged engine sourced from the GR Yaris.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
Telegraph

Are electric cars suited to a life in the countryside?

Whether to go electric now or later is the great debate of the age. The Government has got fully behind battery-electric propulsion as part of its drive towards net zero, mandating that by 2030 there will be no new purely petrol- or diesel-powered cars on sale. Whether we accept it or not, before long there will be no alternative to an electric car (EV) if you’re buying brand new.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

3G Shutdown Will Leave Some EV Owners With Nowhere To Charge In Public

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.
TECHNOLOGY

