The TMHS Theater Company production of Mamma Mia has received recognition for its acting, singing and technical excellence. Creative director Celeste Pellegrino and stage manager David Moffat led more than 60 TMHS students both onstage and backstage in a stellar April performance of the musical, which is based on the songs of ABBA and set on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi.

GARDNER, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO