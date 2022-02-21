Remodel of Loves Travel Stop, Store #342 (Invited GCs)

The Why Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center, located on the banks of the Katsuura River in southern Japan, is reimagining the ways we think about eco-consciousness and community. The center was constructed to aid the town of Kamikatsu's ambitious goal of achieving 100 percent zero waste. Hiroshi Nakamura, head architect for the project and founder of NAP Architectural Consulting, shared, "We wanted to make this [center] a place that the residents could be proud of." Why Kamikatsu was opened in 2020 amidst the pandemic and has since won an award from the Architectural Institute of Japan. The town now hopes the building's newfound popularity will help attract new, eco-conscious residents to boost its dwindling population, CNN reports.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO