ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Boggle BrainBuster: Find the Flowers

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFX3q_0eKrb19700

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle BrainBusters word challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Au9sv_0eKrb19700

Bonus answers to Boggle Brain Building Puzzle below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04608S_0eKrb19700

Boggle Brain-Building Puzzle Answers

ROSE

IRIS

LILY

LILAC

DAISY

TULIP

ORCHID

VIOLET

© 2022 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.

More Brain-Building Insight from Boomer

Brain Research to Keep Memories Fresher Longer

In the spring of 2015, a University of Virginia postdoctoral fellow, Antione Louveau, was gazing through a microscope, taking what he thought would be an unrewarding glance at the distribution of immune cells in a mouse meninge – that is, the membrane surrounding the animal’s brain. But what he saw took his breath: The cells were arranged in a pattern suggesting a network of lymphatic vessels.

Yet, no such physiological structures were known to exist … “When I first saw this, it was hard to believe my eyes,” said Jonathan Kipnis, a UVA professor of neurology who oversaw the research and directs the school’s Center for Brain Immunology and Glia. Like most brain scientists, he “thought the [brain] was mapped; I did not believe there were structures we did not know about.”

The findings had major implications for brain science.

‘Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age’

Read the Boomer book review

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Baked Shrimp Recipe Bursts with Garlic and Butter

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Salt-and-Vinegar Smashed Potatoes

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for Salt-and-Vinegar Smashed Potatoes, along with a science lesson on what makes them so seasoned and creamy (think diffusion, pectin, starch granules, and cellular matter – yum!). In this recipe, salt does double duty: Not only does it give the...
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Common Questions about Medical Cannabis

Dr. Peter Grinspoon, primary care physician and medical cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, answers questions about medical cannabis – aka marijuana. Medical cannabis is currently legal in 37 states and, with Americans overwhelmingly in favor of legal access to medical marijuana, it seems as if this treatment option is returning to the mainstream. Many people aren’t aware that cannabis was a popular treatment in this country in the late 1800s and early 1900s – commonly dispensed by doctors – and that the American Medical Association was one of the strongest voices testifying against prohibiting it in 1937.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Brain Science#Brainbuster#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Boomer Brain Research#University Of Virginia#Uva#Amazon
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

The sleeping position that slashes your risk of developing dementia

Getting Alzheimer’s is a frightening prospect and something most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Eating better and taking care of your health is the first step, but also taking note of how you sleep could be beneficial. Sleeping in a certain position helps lower the risk...
MENTAL HEALTH
Lancaster Online

Leg Pain You Shouldn’t Ignore

If you are actively dealing with leg pain, it can be difficult to know when it’s time to seek medical treatment. A muscle cramp, pinched nerve, or arthritis could be the reason, or it may be something more serious. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a circulatory disease of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Hammond Daily Star

What's causing shortness of breath?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70 percent in one and 80 percent in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? – M.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

How to Fix Cracked Heels

Cracked heels, also called heel fissures, occur when the bottom and heels of your feet become dry, hard, flaky, or crusty. Fissures, or cracks, begin to form in the skin. The skin of the heel may also become yellow in color. Although cracked heels are typically mild, in some cases they can lead to pain, itching, or bleeding.
APPAREL
KUTV

Check Your Health: Sleep treatment looks to end snoring and insomnia due to sleep apnea

KUTV — An estimated 20 million people in the United States are living with undiagnosed moderate to severe sleep apnea, according to the American Sleep Apnea Association. Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when your throat muscles relax off and on, blocking the airway during sleep. The disorder affects men and women across all age groups. Yet, many people do not seek or get the treatment they need.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
540
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy