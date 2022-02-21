ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU cracks the final 4 for top 8 2023 safety

By Tyler Nettuno
 2 days ago
LSU coach Brian Kelly could be poised to come away with one of the top players in the state of Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Guyer (Denton, Texas) safety Ryan Yaites released his top four, and the Tigers are among those on that list. They’re joined by Texas Tech, Michigan State and California.

Yaites, a four-star recruit and the No. 133 player (No. 8 safety) in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite, was offered by LSU under the previous staff back on May 11 of last year. He camped with the program the following June, but he hasn’t been back on campus since.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound defensive back has been a target for a number of top schools, but he also picked up some late interest. The Golden Bears, for example, only offered him on Jan. 27.

The biggest challenger for the Tigers could prove to be the in-state Red Raiders, who have a head coach in Joey McGuire that is well connected in the Texas high school scene, especially in the Dallas area.

Here are the updated rankings and information for Yates.

Ryan Yaites’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 245 40 23

Rivals 4 73 11 11

ESPN 4 135 27 16

On3 4 179 30 15

247 Composite 4 133 25 8

Vitals

Hometown Denton, Texas

Projected Position Safety

Height 6-1

Weight 175

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 11, 2021
  • Attended Tiger camp on Jun. 17, 2021
  • Revealed top eight on Jan. 1, 2022
  • Revealed top four on Feb. 20, 2022

Top Schools

  • LSU
  • Michigan State
  • Texas Tech
  • California

Film

