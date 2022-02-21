ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Oesper Collection Highlights: Honoring African-American Chemists (Alice Ball)

By Ted Baldwin
uc.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oesper Collections and Museum in the History of Chemistry at the University of Cincinnati is pleased to present a new blog series, Oesper Collection Highlights. We will feature items from our amazing collections of rare books, prints and portraits, and online collections that will inspire and educate all. We thank...

libapps.libraries.uc.edu




