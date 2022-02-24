ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Cloudy Thursday for NYC ahead of possible snow, ice Friday

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

News 12 meteorologists say New York City will be mostly cloudy on Thursday ahead of possible snow and ice changing to ice and rain on Friday.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Any precipitation looks to hold off until about midnight. As of now, it can start as frozen precipitation (snow or ice). More to come in the next couple days. Highs around 38. Lows down to 30.

FRIDAY- WEATHER TO WATCH: Some accumulations possible before being washed away, but too early to know specifics. Highs near 42. Lows down to 29.

NEXT WEEKEND: No warmth to be seen sadly, albeit plenty of sunshine! Breezy on Saturday, calmer Sunday. Both days feature highs in the upper 30's and lows around 30.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

