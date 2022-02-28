ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Woman Monday - February 28, 2022

By Tanya Rad
It's Modern Woman Monday!

Every Monday I'm spotlighting women who are inspiring and empowering others. Whether they have a female-owned business, a health and wellness coach and more, I want to shout out all the modern women out there!

Garden of G is a female-owned succulent arrangement shop based in Southern California. They also have an Etsy shop !

Smash + Tess is a small clothing shop founded by a mother-daughter-bestie trio!

Lux Unfiltered is a self-tanning company co-founded by lifestyle blogger Sivan Ayla and her husband Paul Richards.

The Drink Trailer is a mother/daughter-owned mobile trailer bar in the Dallas-Forth Worth. You can book them for your next party!

Elena Michele Jewelry is a female-owned jewelry store that sells healing and inspirational jewelry.

Comments / 0

