ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Some Michiganders’ Internet Bills Could Go Down Soon

By Trevor S
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Internet prices can feel like a never-ending upwards elevator ride, they're always going up with no sign of stopping. In today's day and age it's almost harder to not be on the internet than to be on it. Over the last two years the internet has become a necessity...

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Missouri's grocery tax could be going away soon

The lawmakers said identical bills would be filed in the House and the Senate. WATCH | Ky. lawmakers consider bill that would restrict pardoning power of the governor. Ky. lawmakers consider bill that would restrict pardoning power of the governor. WATCH | Kentucky Senate passes bill to limit transgender girls...
MISSOURI STATE
WRAL

FCC cracking down on internet 'sweetheart' deals at apartments

New rules are taking effect to give people living in apartments, public housing, office buildings and other multi-tenant buildings a choice when it comes to their internet service. A third of all Americans live in an apartment or condo and often are only given one option for internet service. However,...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some Michiganders to get extra grocery money

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced eligible Michigan families will continue receiving at least a $95 boost in February to lower grocery costs as Michiganders are facing 40-year high inflation. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.29 million Michiganders in about 700,000 households. “As we continue making...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Despite appeal, some Michiganders still paying tampon tax

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People across Michigan are still paying tax on feminine hygiene products, even though that tax has been repealed. Stores had to stop charging that tax, but not all have. News 10 bought tampons and menstrual pads Friday at Walmart, Meijer, and Target stores in Jackson. We...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Debbie Stabenow
The Intercept

Anti-Trans Bills Are Moving Through State Legislatures With Remarkable Speed

This week, South Dakota became the first state to pass one of many bills proposed nationwide this year that viciously target trans youth. The South Dakota bill, S.B. 46, bans trans girls and women from participating on girls’ and women’s sports teams; it now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who has long pushed for the exclusion and punishment of trans children to be further inscribed into state law.
SOCIETY
MinnPost

McConnell holds up confirmation of U.S. Attorney nominee for Minnesota

In the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall and Stephen Montemayor write: “The Senate’s top Republican said Wednesday he’s holding up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s nominee as Minnesota’s next U.S. attorney. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote to Andrew Luger this week detailing his concerns over last month’s sentencing of 26-year-old Montez Lee Jr., who was given a sentence 10 years below the maximum for setting a deadly Lake Street fire during the 2020 unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer. Luger, who previously served as U.S. attorney for Minnesota under Democratic President Barack Obama, did not have a role in the case.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Buffalo News

Prosecutors oppose accused Capitol rioter's request to leave parents' home

Federal officials have pushed back on a request to loosen the home-confinement rules for an accused Capitol rioter now living in his parents' Williamsville home. Thomas Sibick, charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, has asked permission from a federal judge to be allowed to work on two property renovation projects during the day.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Infrastructure#High Speed Internet#Michiganders#Acp
US News and World Report

South Dakota Senate Passes Noem's Vaccine Mandate Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans gave hearty support on Monday to Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to allow employees to gain exemptions from their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passing it with the two-thirds majority required if it is to be enacted immediately. The bill drew just...
HEALTH
Cleveland.com

Released emails show how state utility official Sam Randazzo tried to prevent a repeal of House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Play it again, Sam: Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo, whom FirstEnergy admitted to bribing, worked to prevent the full repeal of House Bill 6 and pushed for a review of the utility’s finances only after seeing negative news coverage about the bribery scandal, according to newly released emails. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, Randazzo also complained that reporters, lawmakers and lobbyists relied on anti-HB6 talking points, then suggested publicizing his own pro-HB6 talking points.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
FCC
Myhighplains.com

Oklahoma senator introduces COVID-19 immunity-related legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two members of the U.S. Senate, including Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, recently introduced the Natural Immunity Transparency Act, which if passed, would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service to provide data regarding the “efficacy of natural immunity from COVID-19.”. According to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy