Greenfield, MA

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said “Let food be thy medicine,” recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. “I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food,” he...

shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
WOOD

10 worst habits for your heart

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to your risk of developing heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Let’s start with the bad﻿. Several factors raise a person’s risk for getting heart disease — a term used to describe a range of conditions that affect the heart — including some that can’t be controlled, such as family history, and others that are more complex, like having access to good-for-you foods and safe, affordable housing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Greenfield, MA
Health
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Health
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hippocrates
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Fast Foods#Processed Foods#Diet Soda#Heart Health#Fried Foods#Exercisewithstyle Com
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Breakfast Item You Should Never Order From McDonald’s, According To Health Experts

Eating breakfast out is one of the most fun ways to start off a relaxing weekend. Sometimes, running to a fast food restaraunt is an easy way to do this, and satisfy your cravings quickly. If your chain of choice is the classic McDonald’s, health experts have noted that there is one menu item there you might want to be weary of for your overall health and/if you are trying to lose weight.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
Obesity
Health
Diabetes
Nutrition
Heart Disease
The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH

