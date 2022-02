It’s been encouraging to see the role of chief diversity officer (CDO) gaining prominence in the business world, as calls for a more equitable society rightly become increasingly urgent. In the creative industries, some senior leaders have taken on the additional role of chief diversity officer, which helps to put the diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) remit at the center of decision-making across an organization, from culture to creative output.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO