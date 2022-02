In the latest episode of DJ Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, Roddy Ricch addressed Meek Mill’s recent accusations against Atlantic Records. In a tweet shared earlier this month, the Philly rapper aired his grievances with Atlantic and said they wouldn’t allow him to drop new music. He also claimed that Atlantic separated him from Roddy, with whom he was associated early on, once “the millions came in from him.” Additionally, he accused Atlantic of doing the same thing to Meek and Rick Ross.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO