Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought a major hero back to life with the newest chapter of the series! Ever since the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, fans have seen some pretty notable characters fall in battle as the threat of the Otsutsuki gets even more intense. While the transitional arc seemed like it was going to be one where Boruto and Kawaki would get out unscathed, the previous chapter threw that idea out the window when it was revealed that Boruto actually provided the biggest threat out of them all. Such a threat that he was eventually killed as the previous chapter came to an end.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO