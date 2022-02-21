ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Louisville Receives Hearing Date for IARP Case

By Matthew McGavic
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville, reportedly, finally has a hearing date for their ongoing NCAA infractions case against the men's basketball program, although it is getting stretched out even longer than previously thought.

The Courier-Journal's Tim Sullivan reported Monday that "two sources familiar with Louisville's case" confirmed that their hearing date has been set for later this summer on June 17-19.

This one of the final steps in the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP, an alternate to the more traditional NCAA Committee on Infractions that Louisville chose to see their case resolved through.

According to the IARP's official website, the hearing will consist of five members, as well as an alternate, that will review the allegations and the "parties' response to those allegations." A separate hearing later down the line will then decide the penalties in order.

As Sullivan notes in his report, we could be well into the preseason for the 2022-23 season before Louisville finally learns their punishment. Out of the six schools who have referred cases to the IARP, only NC State's has been resolved. It took 132 days from the hearing for the IARP to reach their ruling in that case, which when applied to Louisville, would put their potential ruling date on or around Oct. 27.

The university first received their Notice of Allegations in May of 2020, stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme that arose in Sept. of 2017. It was then amended last October to include additional allegations that arose from the extortion attempt by former assistant Dino Gaudio.

The amended NOA features one Level I violation (severe breach of conduct) and six Level II violations (significant breach of violations) against the university.

