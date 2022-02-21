ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam Changes Sale Rules - No Games Will be More Than 90% Off

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve has clarified the changes that will be made to the discount rules on Steam on March 28. Game prices will not be allowed to drop below 10% of the original price, and sales will be separated by at least four weeks. We've learned more about how Steam's sale...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Valve#Steam
