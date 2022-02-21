ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Former CDPR Devs Create New Gaming Studio, Rebel Wolves

By Taseer Haider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CD Projekt Red‘s game designer and director, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, along with other former developers of the company, has created a new gaming studio called Rebel Wolves in the hopes of creating a culture where the team comes first. With their expertise in working on highly acclaimed games like The Witcher...

GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone season 2 crash issue is keeping players out of Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone season 2 crash issues are keeping many players from trying out the new content and Activision is investigating the issue. According to user reports recently posted online - as well as the experiences of our own GR staff trying to get some Call of Duty Warzone matches in - the crash seems to be occurring mostly on Xbox consoles, and it tends to drop you right back to the Xbox home screen as matchmaking finishes and you're set to load into the game. The crash doesn't seem to occur when loading into a match on Rebirth Island, just on the newer Caldera map.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Gamers Really Want A Remake Of 'The Witcher’

Is there anything in the world of gaming that’s more contentious than the concept of remakes? Look, gamers aren’t an easy crowd to please even at the best of times, but things go to a whole new level when you start talking about remakes. 'Why are they remaking this game and not the one that I specifically wanted?' 'Why does this remake play like a modern game and not like the old game it rebuilt?' 'Why are people enjoying the thing that I’m not?!'
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Top 5 Apex Legends Characters for Control

The newest game mode for Apex Legends, Control, brings two teams of nine players together to battle over regions of a map in an effort of complete domination. Once one team has successfully secured three areas of the map, they win the game. Control has been noted by many players...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RPG
GAMINGbible

Five Things To Know Before Playing ‘Horizon Forbidden West’

The long-awaited Horizon Forbidden West is finally out and ready to play on PlayStation 5 and PS4. You can check out our review of Guerrilla Games’ sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn here, but I’m assuming you’re already interested in playing through Aloy’s new adventure. I mean, why else would you be reading this?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best football games that dominate the digital dugout

The best football games bring the Beautiful Game to our consoles, desktops, handhelds and mobile devices with flair and panache. Whether that's EA Sports' decade-spanning, genre-defining, FIFA, and its gamified slant on televised sports broadcasting; Sports Interactive's career coach champion, Football Manager, and its stats-heavy delivery of soccer management; or any one of the best football games you can pick up and play on your phone – we really are spoiled for choice when it comes to kicking a ball.
FIFA
The Independent

Xbox gamers can get up to 70% off titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in this epic sale

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.Among the stellar savings up...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft's last major Shadowlands patch is out today

Today marks the last major update for World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Shadowlands. Patch 9.2 is called Eternity's End and adds a whole bunch of stuff that I don't quite understand as an outsider, and other stuff that I do. The biggest add is definitely 9.2's brand new zone, Zereth Mortis, which is home to a new faction called The Enlightened.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Teases New Games From Gears of War Studio

The Coalition is one of Xbox's most beloved developers, but the studio has been mostly quiet over the last few years. However, it seems the Gears of War team is hard at work on "several unannounced projects." That bit of information was revealed by Xbox marketing GM Aaron Greenberg during a fan event in Bogota, Colombia. While Greenberg offered no elaboration on what the studio is working on next, he did take time to praise The Coalition's skills with Unreal Engine, also revealing that the team pitched in on last year's The Matrix Awakens.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bethesda to retire its games launcher, migrate titles over to Steam

The Bethesda.net Launcher, which since 2016 has served as a place for players to purchase and launch games made by the publisher, will soon be coming to a close. Bethesda announced on Tuesday that the launcher will be sunset later this year, after a process that starts in early April. Players will have plenty of opportunity to migrate their games and funds to Steam, as well as many of their saves.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Elden Ring First Impressions From A Dark Souls Noob

After what feels like decades of waiting – surely thanks in large part to the pandemic eating two years – "Elden Ring" is finally here. Even for someone who isn't a huge "Dark Souls" fan, it feels a bit surreal to be on the precipice of a game release this big. Major game releases will always get players excited, but a few times each decade, we get those truly major releases – games that are talked about on every corner of the internet and seem to be highly anticipated by just about everybody. "Elden Ring" is one of those games.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fall Guys developer is currently "finalizing" Xbox and Switch versions

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed it is currently "finalising" the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. In the most recent Fall Guys mid-season update post, the developer said: "We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalizing development, and though it isn't within this update, it’s still coming."
VIDEO GAMES

