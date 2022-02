In hopes that the third time will be the charm for a Cedar Rapids casino vote, a prospective developer/operator is going "all in" by selling some of its existing Iowa assets. Churchill Downs and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) have entered into an agreement that will see P2E selling control of Sioux City's Hard Rock Casino to Churchill Downs, the iconic group that owns and operates the world-famous Kentucky Derby. The sale of Hard Rock by P2E does not include a draft proposal by P2E for a Linn County Casino, but the Cedar Rapids Gazette states they would be at the top of the list to develop it if it were to happen.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO