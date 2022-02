Sitting at his father’s knee in their Montclair living room, he’d beg his dad to tell him about being first Black player in the American League in 1947, just 11 weeks after Jackie Robinson broke the game’s color barrier. The kid wanted to know what it was like to be around Don Newcombe and playing in front of packed crowds in major-league ballparks across the country.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO