No one wants to walk into a hostile bar or a place where they don't feel welcomed. So why not go to a place where you feel welcomed every time you open the door?. Bozeman has had such an influx of people moving here from all over the United States, as soon as they become settled in, the new Bozemanites will want to find a regular spot where they can have a tasty drink and great food and feel welcomed. So here are the friendliest bars in Bozeman you should check out.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO