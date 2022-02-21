ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bully Ray: “Cesaro Is The Most Underutilized Talent”

By Andrew Ravens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, fans have wanted WWE to do more with Cesaro, but the company doesn’t seem to see the same...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
WWE
Fightful

Edge Returns To Raw, Throws Down Open Challenge For WrestleMania 38

Edge needs WrestleMania. WrestleMania needs Edge. Edge came back from a career-ending injury after 9 years of retirement at the Royal Rumble in 2020. That year at WrestleMania, he fought Randy Orton in an empty Performance Center. The next year, he was in the main event of WrestleMania with Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns. Now, with no clear-cut path to WrestleMania outside of a resume that very few roster members past or present can boast, Edge is looking for someone to step up and face him at WrestleMania this year.
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shelton Benjamin On Brock Lesnar Showing WWE Fans His Real Self

After winning the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend, Brock Lesnar is now on a collision course to face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title, winner takes all match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the big match at WrestleMania,...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
Wrestling World

Elimination Chamber: The WWE cancels The Undertaker's appearance

This Saturday, WWE aired its latest PPV ahead of the early April show, Wrestlemania 38, with Elimination Chamber drastically changing the balance of the Showcase of the Immortals main event, having seen yet another victory for Brock Lesnar in the title match valid for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Currently Favored To Defeat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the early odds-on favorite to win the Champion vs. Champion Match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event, according to betting odds from BetOnline. Lesnar is currently listed as a -140 (5/7) favorite to defeat Reigns and become...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Finn Balor Returns To RAW, Teams With NXT Superstar

Finn Balor returned to action on tonight’s WWE RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa return to the red brand to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa brought back Finn Balor for tag team action against Ziggler and Robert Roode. The match ended with Ciampa pinning Roode for the win.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Set For This Week’s Smackdown, Will Defend WWE Title at Madison Square Garden Show

Brock Lesnar has a few new dates booked for him as revealed on this week’s Raw, including Friday’s Smackdown and a WWE Title defense at Madison Square Garden. Monday’s episode of Raw saw Lesnar confronted by Paul Heyman, who informed Lesnar that he will have to defend his newly-won WWE Championship at the March 5th live event in the New York City venue.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar set for March 5 title defense, Logan Paul heading to WrestleMania

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrated his big win at Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a huge tag team victory on Raw. Lesnar became the new WWE Champion on Saturday after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match in dominant fashion. Former title holder Bobby Lashley was taken out of Elimination Chamber structure early due to an injury.
WWE

