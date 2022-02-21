ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of Idaho Power customers in Pocatello lost electricity after power poles caught fire

By Journal Staff
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — Two power poles simultaneously caught fire in a Pocatello neighborhood on Sunday night, resulting in a city street being shut down and then a blackout impacting hundreds of Idaho Power customers.

Pocatello police and fire units responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. and shut down West Elm Street because of the burning poles.

An Idaho Power official said 1,512 customers in west Pocatello were without power from 8:32 p.m. to 6:32 a.m. Furthermore, 225 customers in Fort Hall lost power when yet another pole caught fire in Fort Hall at 10:45 p.m. All but 10 customers in Fort Hall had their power restored by 11:48 p.m., and the remaining customers in Fort Hall had their power restored by noon on Monday.

The Idaho Power official said the cause of the fires was weather related.

One of the Pocatello power poles that burned is along West Elm Street between Roosevelt and Taft avenues and the other is about 50 yards away in an alley off West Elm between McKinley and Roosevelt avenues.

It does not appear that the incident resulted in any injuries.

Idaho State Journal

Firefighters battling blaze at downtown Pocatello building

POCATELLO — A downtown Pocatello building is on fire. The interior of SIXES LLC sustained heavy damage from the flames and smoke. SIXES is a "creative studio specializing in large formate aerosol mural painting, installation art advertisements, branding and graphic design." Pocatello Fire Department officials said heavy smoke also entered adjacent businesses. The blaze at the building on the 200 block of North Main Street near West Clark Street was reported around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. We have not received any information that the fire has resulted in any injuries. North Main Street was temporarily closed while firefighters responded and reopened at about 10:50 a.m. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Company proposing to build Idaho's largest solar farm in Power County

AMERICAN FALLS — A Florida energy company plans to build what would be Idaho's largest solar farm on 6,500 acres of rangeland within rural Power County, county officials confirmed. NextEra Energy, based in Juno Beach, Florida, has proposed to build a 300-megawatt solar panel facility as the first phase of a larger project, according to Power County officials. The county has scheduled a public hearing on zoning for the proposal...
POWER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

New Day Parkway to be closed for utility work

CHUBBUCK — New Day Parkway will be closed for vehicular traffic between Industry Way and Whitaker Road starting Monday, February 28th thru Sunday, March 13. Idaho Materials Construction will be installing underground utilities for the road widening of New Day Parkway. During the road widening of New Day Parkway vehicular traffic will be reduced to one lane, which will begin construction shortly after March 13, 2022. Thank you for your cooperation and patience.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five East Idaho residents recently arrested, charged with felony drug possession

Five East Idaho residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following four separate incidents in the Gate City area. Kailin Rae Dixon, 28, of Pocatello faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and Trevor John Taft, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. Both Dixon and Taft were charged following a Feb. 15 traffic stop by Pocatello police, according to Pocatello police...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

CHAIN-REACTION CRASHES INVOLVING NEARLY 100 VEHICLES SHUT DOWN INTERSTATE 84 IN EASTERN OREGON

PENDLETON, Oregon (AP) — Authorities say as many as 98 cars and trucks crashed on 1 mile of icy Interstate 84 in northeastern Oregon. The Oregon State Police were called about 12:20 p.m. Monday to an initial pileup about 20 miles east of Pendleton. The Tri-City Herald reports emergency medical responders treated patients and some were taken to hospitals, but there wasn’t an estimate of the number of people injured. Interstate 84 was closed most of Monday westbound from Baker City to just east of Pendleton, with trucks being stopped at Ontario. The interstate was closed eastbound from near Pendleton to near La Grande. The highway was fully reopened by Tuesday morning.
PENDLETON, OR
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game commissioner for Salmon Region discusses role

Ron Davies, the Idaho Fish and Game commissioner for the Salmon Region, has always enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he believes that passion has served him well in his current position. Davies, a retired Pocatello firefighter, has been a commissioner for a year and a half after being appointed by the governor. Fish and Game commissioners can serve up to two four-year terms. "My day to day involves conference calls...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bancroft man to open restaurant, Airbnb, trading post in tiny SE Idaho town

There's not much of a business scene in rural Bancroft, a city of about 390 people that's an island amid farmland in Caribou County. Bancroft has a little tavern, called The Bar, and a convenience store and gas station, Patterson Gas N Go, opened there about five years ago. Bancroft resident Michael Ackerman, however, believes the timing is right to move ahead with a bold business plan that would provide...
Idaho State Journal

Series of wrecks involving 98 vehicles shuts down Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon

On February 21, 2022, at approximately 12:20 P.M., Oregon State Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 84 westbound between milepost 229 and 230 involving numerous motor vehicles. Responding officers were notified of additional crashes while they were arriving, and then once on scene, officers could hear crashes occurring behind them. Initial scene response revealed multiple motor vehicle crashes along an approximately one-mile-long stretch of the road...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

