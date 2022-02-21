Hundreds of Idaho Power customers in Pocatello lost electricity after power poles caught fire

POCATELLO — Two power poles simultaneously caught fire in a Pocatello neighborhood on Sunday night, resulting in a city street being shut down and then a blackout impacting hundreds of Idaho Power customers.

Pocatello police and fire units responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. and shut down West Elm Street because of the burning poles.

An Idaho Power official said 1,512 customers in west Pocatello were without power from 8:32 p.m. to 6:32 a.m. Furthermore, 225 customers in Fort Hall lost power when yet another pole caught fire in Fort Hall at 10:45 p.m. All but 10 customers in Fort Hall had their power restored by 11:48 p.m., and the remaining customers in Fort Hall had their power restored by noon on Monday.

The Idaho Power official said the cause of the fires was weather related.

One of the Pocatello power poles that burned is along West Elm Street between Roosevelt and Taft avenues and the other is about 50 yards away in an alley off West Elm between McKinley and Roosevelt avenues.

It does not appear that the incident resulted in any injuries.