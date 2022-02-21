ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan regroups and beats Maryland to regain control of Big Ten fate

By Kent Schwartz
umhoops.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter its worst week of the season, No. 9 Michigan got a much-needed — and rare — break. A whole week off to refocus on themselves, correct some errors that became evident in its two losses, and then break down No. 13 Maryland. “It allowed some individual...

umhoops.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Decides On Punishment For Juwan Howard

The Big Ten and Michigan have reportedly decided on punishment for Wolverines men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard following Sunday’s postgame altercation with Wisconsin. Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season. The second-year coach struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after first getting into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard on the handshake line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Czinano, Clark lead No. 21 Iowa over No. 10 Indiana, 88-82

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder knew it was time to go to Monika Czinano. “She’s a walking bucket,” Bluder said. Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes defeated No. 10 Indiana 88-82 on Monday night.
IOWA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan basketball looking to regroup after Juwan Howard suspension

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard is suspended for the final five games of the regular season, the school announced Monday (Feb. 21). Filling in during coach Howard’s absence will be assistant Phil Martelli, who spoke to the media Tuesday. “I am no Juwan Howard,”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan-Wisconsin postgame fight: Big Ten announces disciplinary actions

Shortly after news of Juwan Howard’s suspension was reported, the Big Ten has formally announced all disciplinary actions for the Michigan-Wisconsin postgame scuffle. The B1G’s statement confirms Howard’s 5-game suspension for the remainder of the regular season. The B1G’s statement notes that Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel proactively addressed a 5-game suspension of Howard with Commissioner Kevin Warren. Concluding an assessment of the incident, the conference and the University of Michigan reached alignment on Coach Howard’s disciplinary action. In addition, the Michigan head coach is being fined $40,000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball defeated No. 10 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. The Hawkeyes improved to 18-7 after defeating the Hoosiers, 88-82. Iowa center Monika Czinano led the team in scoring with 31 points. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark followed closely with 29 points. Combined, the two players accounted for nearly 70% of Iowa’s point total.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

No. 22 Ohio State outlasts Indiana in overtime, 80-69

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime Monday night. Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Michigan regroups to host a hot Rutgers team in a rematch

Michigan comes in 14-11 overall, and 8-7 in the conference. The Wolverines are coming off of a roller coaster of a weekend. Michigan went on the road to Wisconsin, looking for a Quad 1 road sweep. At the start of the 2nd half, Michigan came out swinging and quickly went up by five points. Wisconsin turned up the offense and the defense, forcing Michigan to hit perimeter shots and the Wolverines did not capitalize. What was once a close game, became a blow out. The game ended in a 77-63 loss, but the entire country could only talk about what happened after the game. Michigan will face suspensions, and will be shorthanded this game. Expect to see extended stretches of Caleb Houstan at the power forward position, and the team needs Brandon Johns and Jace Howard to play their best basketball of the year in order to come out with a win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Wisconsin releases statement on Michigan brawl following Big Ten punishment

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh released a statement Monday evening following the Big Ten’s punishment against the school and Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard for a postgame altercation Sunday. Badgers coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for his role in the incident, but McIntosh said in the statement the school will take responsibility for paying it.
COLLEGE SPORTS

