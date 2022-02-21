Michigan regroups and beats Maryland to regain control of Big Ten fate

Michigan comes in 14-11 overall, and 8-7 in the conference. The Wolverines are coming off of a roller coaster of a weekend. Michigan went on the road to Wisconsin, looking for a Quad 1 road sweep. At the start of the 2nd half, Michigan came out swinging and quickly went up by five points. Wisconsin turned up the offense and the defense, forcing Michigan to hit perimeter shots and the Wolverines did not capitalize. What was once a close game, became a blow out. The game ended in a 77-63 loss, but the entire country could only talk about what happened after the game. Michigan will face suspensions, and will be shorthanded this game. Expect to see extended stretches of Caleb Houstan at the power forward position, and the team needs Brandon Johns and Jace Howard to play their best basketball of the year in order to come out with a win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO