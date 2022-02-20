ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF: Bills' Josh Allen was top NFL QB at preventing sacks

By Nick Wojton
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can move and in all the right ways.

Pro Football Focus has one statistic which displays that well.

According to the football analytics outlet, Allen was the NFL’s best at preventing pressures from becoming sacks last season.

Per their findings, only 10.6 percent of pressures he faced turned into sacks. That was just ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (13.2%) and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (13.5%).

At the other end of the spectrum were some interesting names as well. The bottom three were the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow (26%), the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson (26.3%) and the Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield (29.1%).

Despite Allen’s talent at getting away from pressure, the Bills will want to take this responsibility away from him. That would come via improvement in the offensive line.

Down the stretch, Buffalo’s offensive line did improve. They did not allow a sack for over a month toward the end of the 2021 season, however, Allen’s mobility played a part there.

On the outside, Buffalo’s tackle position looks to have a good future with Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, who was slowly brought along in his rookie season. Where the Bills could more likely look to improve their line is most likely in the middle.

There Buffalo has the likes of Daryl Williams, Jon Feliciano and pending free agents Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates. Even if the Bills have this whole group back in 2022, it’s likely they’ll also bring along some competition for training camp battles as well.

