Skin Care

TRIED IT: Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment Wrapped My Pout In Lasting Moisture

By Tatayana Yomary
 2 days ago

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary


Like most beauty lovers, I make it a point to keep a few lip balms in my purses. After all, the idea of super-dry lips is a no-go in my book. Plus, keeping your lips plumped and moisturized goes a long way in helping lipstick and lip gloss shades remain perfectly put on your pout. However, as the cool weather persists, it’s essential to go the extra mile in your lip care routine. This nourishing product checks all the boxes thanks to Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment ($25,
Imageskincare.com ).

Lip treatments are superior to traditional lip balms. Aside from hydrating your lips, lip treatments are formulated to provide long-lasting effects that help to improve the overall health of your pout. Not only does Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment replenish and hydrate to give lips a firm, fuller look, but its ultra-hydrating polypeptide formula also works wonders to provide lasting moisture.

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary


“While lip balms work for hydration throughout the day, to prevent cracking or chapping of the lips, especially during harsh climates, a lip treatment is best, Dr. Kay Durairaj, board-certified cosmetic facial surgeon, told Beauty Tap . “A lip mask provides more powerful ingredients that fortify the skin barrier to seal in moisture, has longer-lasting effects, and coincides with natural skin repair.”

So, it’s only fitting that I put this offering to the ultimate test. I started by sloughing away dead skin from my pout with the Lush Cosmetics Cherry Lip Scrub ($12.95, Luschosmetics.com ). After wiping off the excess product, I wipe it off with a baby wipe. Next, I apply the lip treatment to my lips. Then, I use a layer of Dosso Beauty Lustre Lip Gloss ($13, Dossobeauty.com ) to seal the deal.

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary


As someone that tends to reapply my lip products throughout the day, I was pleasantly surprised at how long my lip look stayed in place. Not only did the lip treatment protect my lips from the elements, but my pout also maintained a baby-soft feel from day to night. Plus, the lip treatment boasts a non-sticky formula sans a thick consistency. In other words, it’s the perfect addition to any lip care routine.

In Style

This Drugstore Concealer Is a "Stroke of Genius" for Shoppers With Wrinkles and Dark Circles

Skin "imperfections" aren't the end of the world. Everybody has acne (I tell myself while looking in the mirror), and lines and marks are an inevitable part of making your way through life. It's fine. We're more than our skin. But as a beauty product lover, the satisfaction of finding a great concealer is significant — and according to rabid fans, NYX's Bare With Me Concealer Serum is extraordinary.
MAKEUP
Vogue

8 Cat Eyeliner Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger And More Striking

The eyes have always had it, but in the age of ongoing face mask-wearing, extra attention is being paid to the gaze. In lieu of red lips, it’s perennially classic and universally flattering cat eyeliner that’s receiving renewed focus. “Now more than ever, eyeliner is the most effective tool to instantly enhance the shape of the eyes, express our mood, and accentuate our unique individuality,” says Gina Brooke, who paints winged eyes on clients including Cate Blanchett and Sofia Boutella. From creating a flattering base to drawing on the perfect eye-elongating wing, here pro makeup artists reveal their tricks for nailing cat eyeliner.
MAKEUP
latest-hairstyles.com

25 Best Wavy Shag Haircuts to Consider for an On-Trend Look

A wavy shag haircut is packed with tons of layers and volume, creating a retro look. It’s a must-try for ladies wanting to boost their locks’ texture and shape. “I’ve done a shorter version of shag on a woman with a thick but stick-straight mane. All the layers created a movement and feathering in her flat hair,” she states.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a 74-Year-Old Makeup Artist—These Are the Products I Swear By for Creating a 5-Minute Face’

As we get older, our skin needs more moisture—and it can be challenging to find makeup products that work. “As skin ages, oil production slows down," says Dr. Maral Skelsey told Well + Good, "Oil glands become smaller and fewer in number, and lowered hormone levels affect how much oil is produced." The reduced levels of moisture can make skin feel dry and result in makeup creasing or flaking throughout the day.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lip Balm#Pout#Skincare#Cosmetics#My Beauty#Image Skincare#Imageskincare Com#Dossobeauty Com
purewow.com

The 14 Best Hair Dryers for Fine Hair, According to Stylists

Raise your hand if you’ve ever watched a hair tutorial featuring a thick-haired goddess, like Kim Kardashian or Negin Mirsalehi. OK, now raise your hand if you copied that tutorial step by step, yet ended up looking ...well, nothing like either one of them. We see you, fine-haired ladies. While it's a sad reality that you can’t magically make your fine hair thick, there are products out there that can help to make it work in your favor—starting with the best hair dryers for fine hair.
HAIR CARE
DoYouRemember?

68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shares Top Beauty Tips For Women Over 50

Christie Brinkley, 68, recently shared her top beauty tips for women over 50, as well as some of her favorite products that give her such a gorgeous glow. She first begins her skin care process by using the SBLA Beauty The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere,” Brinkley shares.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez just rocked ‘piecey hair’ and she looks so chic

If I asked you to describe Jennifer Lopez’s signature hair look, there might be a few words that spring to mind: sky-high volume, glossy shine and maybe big, bouncy curls. Even when the singer opts for an updo, her hair is still neat, sleek and polished for a glam finish.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

How to Nail Medium-Long Hair

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Long hair for men can be hard to describe. Think about it: We have all these terms for shot styles: Most guys know what a crew cut or #2 buzz looks like. But when we say “long hair," that usually means full on metalhead. Or Jason Momoa.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

Kate Hudson just showed off her natural curly hair texture and we’re obsessed

Between photoshoots, red carpet appearances and roles in movies, it’s fair to say that celebs spend a lot of their time sitting in a beauty room getting ready. Of course, we’re so here for incredible beauty moments – just look at the time Jennifer Lopez rocked ‘sculpted’ hair. And who could forget Kim Kardashian’s $10,000 ponytail, which measured in at a whopping 75 inches?
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

The best skincare finds for women over 50 at Sephora's Presidents' Day sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In case you haven't heard, Sephora is having a Presidents' Day sale, offering discounts on hundreds of beauty items, plus free shipping on your order when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout.
SKIN CARE
Grazia

The Best Mousse For Curly Hair: Celebrity Stylist-Approved Products

When it comes to taking care of curly hair, mousses are your holy grail. But to ensure you've got healthy, moisturised and defined curls, you're going to need some excellent and high-quality products. In terms of finding the best mousse for your hair, this will depend on the type of...
HAIR CARE
