How Many Tickets Have WWE Left To Sell For WrestleMania 38?

By Thomas Lowson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is still yet to sell an estimated 54,000 tickets for WrestleMania 38 mere weeks away from the two-night event in April. For the third year in a row, WrestleMania 38 will be...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
Fightful

Edge Returns To Raw, Throws Down Open Challenge For WrestleMania 38

Edge needs WrestleMania. WrestleMania needs Edge. Edge came back from a career-ending injury after 9 years of retirement at the Royal Rumble in 2020. That year at WrestleMania, he fought Randy Orton in an empty Performance Center. The next year, he was in the main event of WrestleMania with Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns. Now, with no clear-cut path to WrestleMania outside of a resume that very few roster members past or present can boast, Edge is looking for someone to step up and face him at WrestleMania this year.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
wrestlinginc.com

Shelton Benjamin On Brock Lesnar Showing WWE Fans His Real Self

After winning the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend, Brock Lesnar is now on a collision course to face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title, winner takes all match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the big match at WrestleMania,...
WWE
FanSided

Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 Raw

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw further set up plans for the company’s biggest show of the year. At Elimination...
WWE
Wrestling World

Elimination Chamber: The WWE cancels The Undertaker's appearance

This Saturday, WWE aired its latest PPV ahead of the early April show, Wrestlemania 38, with Elimination Chamber drastically changing the balance of the Showcase of the Immortals main event, having seen yet another victory for Brock Lesnar in the title match valid for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Currently Favored To Defeat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the early odds-on favorite to win the Champion vs. Champion Match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event, according to betting odds from BetOnline. Lesnar is currently listed as a -140 (5/7) favorite to defeat Reigns and become...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella Comments On Cody Rhodes Possibly Returning To WWE

Santino Marella appeared on a recent episode of The Walkway To Fight Club podcast and dished on the reports regarding Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE. Rumors have been flying lately regarding both men possibly wrestling once again for WWE. Regarding the rumors about Cody, Marella said,...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Finn Balor Returns To RAW, Teams With NXT Superstar

Finn Balor returned to action on tonight’s WWE RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa return to the red brand to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa brought back Finn Balor for tag team action against Ziggler and Robert Roode. The match ended with Ciampa pinning Roode for the win.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar set for March 5 title defense, Logan Paul heading to WrestleMania

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.
WWE
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Set For This Week’s Smackdown, Will Defend WWE Title at Madison Square Garden Show

Brock Lesnar has a few new dates booked for him as revealed on this week’s Raw, including Friday’s Smackdown and a WWE Title defense at Madison Square Garden. Monday’s episode of Raw saw Lesnar confronted by Paul Heyman, who informed Lesnar that he will have to defend his newly-won WWE Championship at the March 5th live event in the New York City venue.
WWE

