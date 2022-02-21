William Regal To Be Playable General Manager In WWE 2K22

Cody Rhodes is a free agent and is, by every indication, heading back to the WWE. And while "The American Nightmare" didn't appear on this week's Monday Night Raw, that didn't stop a few WWE stars (and even WWE's official Twitter account) from teasing his arrival. It started with The Miz teasing his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner on Miz TV. His teases during Elimination Chamber already had fans guessing that it could be Rhodes and he took that further by claiming he was "dashing" (Rhodes' old nickname). His partner wound up being Logan Paul.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO