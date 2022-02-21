ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

William Regal To Be Playable General Manager In WWE 2K22

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough he’s no longer with the company, William Regal will be in WWE 2K22. The...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

PWMania

Update On Bobby Lashley Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley was undergoing testing on his shoulder on Monday. Lashley was currently in Birmingham, Alabama visiting with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley got his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.
WWE
FanSided

Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 Raw

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw further set up plans for the company’s biggest show of the year. At Elimination...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop On RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW saw Bianca Belair defeat Doudrop in singles action, with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on commentary. The Belair vs. Doudrop match reportedly received rave reviews backstage, according to PWInsider. The match also received similar praise on social media. WWE praised Belair on Instagram as...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
Wrestling World

Elimination Chamber: The WWE cancels The Undertaker's appearance

This Saturday, WWE aired its latest PPV ahead of the early April show, Wrestlemania 38, with Elimination Chamber drastically changing the balance of the Showcase of the Immortals main event, having seen yet another victory for Brock Lesnar in the title match valid for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Continued Plans For WWE Raw And NXT Integration

Recent appearances on WWE RAW by talents from the company’s NXT brand are only the beginning. The crossover storylines are expected to continue, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. The latest NXT performer to appear on RAW is Tommaso Ciampa. He teamed up with Finn Balor for...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE RAW Preview For Tonight

WWE has announced the first match and segments for tonight’s RAW After Elimination Chamber from Columbia South Carolina. Below is the announced lineup for tonight- -Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens vs. RK-Bro (Owens & Rollins will be added to the upcoming title match between RK-Bro & RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy if they win)
WWE
PWMania

Video: Finn Balor Returns To RAW, Teams With NXT Superstar

Finn Balor returned to action on tonight’s WWE RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa return to the red brand to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa brought back Finn Balor for tag team action against Ziggler and Robert Roode. The match ended with Ciampa pinning Roode for the win.
WWE
ComicBook

Every Cody Rhodes Reference From Last Night's WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is a free agent and is, by every indication, heading back to the WWE. And while "The American Nightmare" didn't appear on this week's Monday Night Raw, that didn't stop a few WWE stars (and even WWE's official Twitter account) from teasing his arrival. It started with The Miz teasing his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner on Miz TV. His teases during Elimination Chamber already had fans guessing that it could be Rhodes and he took that further by claiming he was "dashing" (Rhodes' old nickname). His partner wound up being Logan Paul.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE RAW Match And Segments Revealed For Tonight

WWE has announced a match and two segments for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber RAW from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. We noted before how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was advertised locally and by WWE. Now WWE has officially announced The Beast for tonight’s show. WWE’s official...
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar set for March 5 title defense, Logan Paul heading to WrestleMania

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.
WWE
Fightful

Tag Team Title Match Set For 3/7 WWE Raw

A major match is set for the March 7 episode of WWE Raw. Following tonight's main event of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have earned a Tag Team Championship match. They will now enter the pre-existing match between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro, making a triple threat that will happen in 2 weeks on Monday, March 7.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Set For This Week’s Smackdown, Will Defend WWE Title at Madison Square Garden Show

Brock Lesnar has a few new dates booked for him as revealed on this week’s Raw, including Friday’s Smackdown and a WWE Title defense at Madison Square Garden. Monday’s episode of Raw saw Lesnar confronted by Paul Heyman, who informed Lesnar that he will have to defend his newly-won WWE Championship at the March 5th live event in the New York City venue.
WWE

