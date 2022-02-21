ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Early Montana Snow Totals, 11 Inches Near Livingston

By Aaron Flint
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We knew we had some big snow coming here in Montana on Sunday morning. By Sunday night we were already getting hit. I broke out my snow blower around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, and by the time I finished- it looked like I hadn't even moved any snow....

Montana Talks

How to Start a Push to Start Car in the Harsh Montana Winter

When I left my house this morning to come into the studio, it was -20 degrees. Car batteries do not produce as much power during cold weather because it inhibits the chemical reaction inside the battery. If you are struggling to start your car in these harsh Montana winters you can usually turn the key a few times to warm up the battery and the ignition, but what happens when you have a push-to-start vehicle? Here's what I found out from personal experience.
Montana Talks

Millions Visit Montana State Parks in 2021

Even with a total state population of little more than a million people, Montana's state park system had more than 3.4 million visitors last year, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) annual report. But it wasn't a record. 2020 Montana State Park Visitors. The first year of the...
Montana Talks

A Most Luxurious Airbnb is a Stunning Western Montana Ranch

Got family or friends looking to visit this summer? Do they need a place to stay? Why not let them know about this little spot near Superior? It is quite possibly the most expensive Airbnb in western Montana (if not the entire state.) But, if money is not an issue, then why not secure an entire Montana ranch for a week or two?
Montana Talks

Help Montana Vets and You Could Win Dream Alaska Fishing Trip

Montana has a lot of great fishing, no doubt about it. From the blue-ribbon trout streams in the mountains to the non-stop action on the Big Horn, to the monster walleye hiding in the depths of Fort Peck, anglers in Big Sky Country have thousands of great spots to chase their favorite fish. Obviously, we lack really big ocean fish like halibut, which can only be found in the sea.
Montana Talks

Costco Now Carrying New Product From a Western Montana Ranch

When it comes to chowing down on delicious meats I like to keep it simple. I'm a straight-up beef, pork, and chicken guy. I just can't get into anything outside of that. I think it's a mental thing. I had a bison burger once at my sister's request and I made it through but it was a bit of a chore. Now, if you would have served me that same burger blindfolded and told me it was beef I probably wouldn't have thought twice while telling you it was amazing. As I said, I think it's all mental. But if you're a little more adventurous than me when it comes to your diet, you might be interested in a pretty cool recent addition to Costco's lineup of products.
Montana Talks

New Luxury Resort In Montana. How Much? Hope You’re Sitting Down.

It's no surprise that Montana is growing, especially right here in Bozeman. New houses, new apartments, and new businesses are being announced weekly it seems. So it is no surprise that another huge, expensive, less than affordable luxury resort has made its way into the state once again. As many of us know, it's not our favorite thing to read about.
Montana Talks

Avalanche Tragically Claims Life of Another Montana Snowmobiler

It was only about six weeks ago that we shared the news of two snowmobilers losing their lives in a Montana avalanche. There was more sad news released Sunday, when Associated Press reported that, despite intense rescue and resuscitation efforts, another snowmobiler was killed when an avalanche swept him downhill and into some trees. The avalanche occurred in the Lionhead area west of West Yellowstone, Montana. As we post this, the name nor hometown of the victim had been released.
