ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Telehealth in Mental Health: Is It Working?

By Adam Mulligan
psychreg.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long ago, the idea of receiving health care through a screen seemed overly futuristic. Today, this has not only become commonplace but preferable for certain medical visits, including mental health care. Mental healthcare providers say that offering care via telemedicine (real-time visits through mobile devices like tablets, smartphones,...

www.psychreg.org

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WLTX.com

Children's mental health takes toll on parents' work performance, new survey shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents across the country know first-hand how the pandemic has been affecting their children's mental health. But a new survey released Tuesday found that those challenges are also affecting parents' work lives. The survey — from the child advocacy group On Our Sleeves — found that...
KIDS
Daily Athenaeum

SGA, state lawmakers work on bill to fund college mental health services

Members of the WVU Student Government Association are working with state legislators this month on a bill that would address gaps in funding for college mental health services in West Virginia. The West Virginia Resilience Act, or House Bill 4678, was introduced on Feb. 15 and currently sits in the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Rural Health#Health Care#Americans
Dallas Business Journal

McKinney telehealth company MyTelemedicine announces rebrand to Lyric Health

MyTelemedicine, a McKinney telehealth company launched in 2015, announced on Wednesday it is rebranding its service arm to Lyric Health, according to a news release. According to the release, Lyric is a virtual primary care platform that enables users to access telehealth services across all devices and modalities. Lyric provides fully integrated tools and services from diagnosis to treatment, including virtual primary care, behavioral health care, and care navigation.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER
The Guardian

My life as an ER doctor during Covid: ‘People walk in, throw their garbage at you, and walk out’

When I walked into work last October, the ER was in its usual state of organized chaos, with EMTs lined up in the ambulance bay and patients already crowding the hallways. Not long after I sat down at my desk, I heard a commotion. I turned my head towards the noise and caught a glance of a youngish, medium-statured man. He was yelling obscenities and dragging his feet as security guards led him to the exit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
EDUCATION
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron subvariant has new COVID symptoms

The BA.2 COVID-19 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — reportedly creates different COVID-19 symptoms compared to earlier strains, per KREM 2 News. The news: Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Francisco Velazquez told KREM 2 News that the BA.2 variant spreads more easily than the original omicron and comes with more symptoms.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy