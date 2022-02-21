ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Colts Re-sign CB Marvell Tell III

By Andrew Thomison
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts have re-signed cornerback Marvell Tell, according to Mike Chappell. Tell, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had a forced fumble, five pass breakups, 22 combined tackles (19 solo) in a total of 13 games (one start) during his rookie season with the...

