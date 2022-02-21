Report: Colts Re-sign CB Marvell Tell III

The NFL offseason is only a couple of weeks old, but that has not stopped fans from all teams from looking forward. For the Indianapolis Colts, there is no greater decision than what the team will do at quarterback. Carson Wentz had an up-and-down season in 2021 that ended with less than stellar performances in the Colts’ biggest games. In “win and you’re in” scenarios the final two games of the season, Wentz turned in two brutal outings that contributed to Indy dropping each game and watching the postseason from home.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO