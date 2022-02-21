ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry Named MVP As Team Lebron Tops Team Durant 163-160 In NBA All-Star Game

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 2 days ago

Team Lebron edged Team Durant 163-160 last night in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Stephen Curry was named the MVP of the game after putting on a shooting clinic all evening,...

