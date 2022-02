Liverpool’s Molly McCann has spoken about her struggles embracing her sexuality, opening up in a new documentary that is set to air on BT Sport next month.Meatball Molly, titled as such in reference to the UFC flyweight’s nickname, will air on BT Sport 2 on 15 March, just days before McCann fights at UFC London.In the film, which will also be available on the BT Sport website and app after its initial release, McCann discusses her upbringing on Merseyside, her legacy as the first Englishwoman to fight in the UFC, and her journey to come to terms with her identity...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO