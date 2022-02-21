ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Active COVID case count continues to fall in Reno County

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. The number of reported active COVID cases in Reno County has fallen below 200. As of Monday...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Co. Commission approves inmate increase to KDOC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners gave their approval Tuesday to increase the reimbursement rate that Reno County Correctional Facility gets from the Kansas Department of Corrections for housing parole violators. Currently, the Kansas Department of Corrections reimburses Reno County $53 per day to hold parole violators. The rate...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: 1,161 new cases, 13 additional COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,161 to a total of 764,239, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,930. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Smith: Vaping still a problem

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Carla Smith with Rise Up Reno Prevention Network said that even though vaping isn't as much in the news as it was in previous years, it's still an issue for kids. "It did drop a little bit when the kids were not as socially interactive," Smith...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 997 to a total of 763,078, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,917. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

State's largest school district delays end to mask mandate

SEDGWICK COUNTY — During a special Tuesday afternoon meeting, board members for USD 259-Wichita, the state's largest school district, voted to remove the mask mandate effective end of day Thursday, March 10. The district spring break is the following week. In August, the board unanimously approved a mask mandate...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

New Kansas license plates would celebrate wildlife and parks

TOPEKA — The Kansas House gave first-round approval Tuesday to legislation creating license plates that celebrate wildlife and parks and grant free admission to state parks. House Bill 2597 would raise an estimated $480,000 in annual royalty fees for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The four new distinctive plates would celebrate state parks, hunting, fishing, and nongame wildlife.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man caught with 15 pounds of meth at Wisconsin hotel

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI —Law enforcement authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Saturday, police arrested 22-year-old Jimmy Castillo of Topeka on requested charges that included possession of meth with intent to deliver and he is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to online jail records.
LA CROSSE, WI
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Woman brought large quantity of marijuana to Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for trafficking large quantities of marijuana into Kansas. On Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2013 Dodge Durango for a traffic infraction in the construction zone on U.S. Highway 75 near Netawaka, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Further...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died in violent weekend accident

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday east of Salina. A 2000 Ford F150 driven by Chris Engle, 51, of Salina, was westbound on E. Magnolia Road just west of South Cunningham Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. The pickup traveled...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. lawmakers may make it harder for police to seize cash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering two proposals that would make it harder for police to seize and keep cash and property from people suspected in crimes. One bill would require law enforcement to get a criminal conviction before seizing assets. A second bill would create a new process for criminal forfeiture of property worth less than $100,000 and prevent law enforcement from seizing less than $200 cash or vehicles worth less than $2,000.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

USD 308 Principal James Moffett to speak at conference Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Faris Elementary School principal, James Moffett, is set to present on the main stage of the Creating Trauma-Sensitive Schools Conference in Houston, Texas Tuesday. Moffett has served as principal at Faris since 2020, and has a background in trauma-informed practices in education. Along with serving as...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect in attempted Kansas carjacking released on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas man accused in an attempted carjacking made his first court appearance Friday. Zachary Province, 38, Haysville, was charged with with 2 counts of flee and attempting to elude an officer and driving while license is suspended. He was released on bond, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Comments / 0

