Brighton's Ernie Clement is just waiting for the word. Clement is in Arizona, working out with fellow MLB players, just hoping to soon here that the lockout is over and they can go to work. A year ago Clement got his chance with the Cleveland Indians, now known as the Cleveland Guardians. The former University of Virginia star quickly became known as one of the better defensive players in the game with several spectacular plays. At the plate, Clement held his own, including hitting the first 3 home runs of his career.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO