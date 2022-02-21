Brock Lesnar Almost Went Bankrupt During First WWE Run

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO