ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brock Lesnar Almost Went Bankrupt During First WWE Run

By Thomas Lowson
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Champion Brock Lesnar almost went bankrupt during his first run with the company from 2002 to 2004. Lesnar debuted on-screen on the post-WrestleMania 18 RAW and would be one of WWE’s...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
FanSided

Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 Raw

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw further set up plans for the company’s biggest show of the year. At Elimination...
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar set for March 5 title defense, Logan Paul heading to WrestleMania

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pat Mcafee#Bankruptcies#Wwe Champion#Combat
PWMania

Video: Finn Balor Returns To RAW, Teams With NXT Superstar

Finn Balor returned to action on tonight’s WWE RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa return to the red brand to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa brought back Finn Balor for tag team action against Ziggler and Robert Roode. The match ended with Ciampa pinning Roode for the win.
WWE
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Set For This Week’s Smackdown, Will Defend WWE Title at Madison Square Garden Show

Brock Lesnar has a few new dates booked for him as revealed on this week’s Raw, including Friday’s Smackdown and a WWE Title defense at Madison Square Garden. Monday’s episode of Raw saw Lesnar confronted by Paul Heyman, who informed Lesnar that he will have to defend his newly-won WWE Championship at the March 5th live event in the New York City venue.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella Comments On Cody Rhodes Possibly Returning To WWE

Santino Marella appeared on a recent episode of The Walkway To Fight Club podcast and dished on the reports regarding Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE. Rumors have been flying lately regarding both men possibly wrestling once again for WWE. Regarding the rumors about Cody, Marella said,...
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrated his big win at Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a huge tag team victory on Raw. Lesnar became the new WWE Champion on Saturday after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match in dominant fashion. Former title holder Bobby Lashley was taken out of Elimination Chamber structure early due to an injury.
WWE
Wrestling World

Elimination Chamber: The WWE cancels The Undertaker's appearance

This Saturday, WWE aired its latest PPV ahead of the early April show, Wrestlemania 38, with Elimination Chamber drastically changing the balance of the Showcase of the Immortals main event, having seen yet another victory for Brock Lesnar in the title match valid for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Currently Favored To Defeat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the early odds-on favorite to win the Champion vs. Champion Match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event, according to betting odds from BetOnline. Lesnar is currently listed as a -140 (5/7) favorite to defeat Reigns and become...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shelton Benjamin On Brock Lesnar Showing WWE Fans His Real Self

After winning the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend, Brock Lesnar is now on a collision course to face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title, winner takes all match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the big match at WrestleMania,...
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'NXT': Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa collide

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler finally faced off in the main event of WWE NXT. Ziggler, who is a competitor on Raw, is seen as an invader on NXT who has his sights set on the NXT Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker. Breakker kicked...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
SPORTbible

AJ Styles Signs New Deal With WWE

The WWE is set to be phenomenal for a few more years yet with AJ Styles signing a new deal with the promotion. The 44-year-old has put pen to paper on a new multi-year deal that will see him earn around $4 million AUD ($3 million USD) over three years, according to Fightful Select.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy