Jim Cornette Doubts WWE Will Book Cody Rhodes As A Main Eventer

By Thomas Lowson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Cornette has said he doubts WWE will treat Cody Rhodes as a main eventer after the former TNT Champion’s departure from AEW last week. Rhodes left AEW, reportedly over a pay dispute and after losing booking control to Tony Khan, and it’s been said that Vince McMahon...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shelton Benjamin On Brock Lesnar Showing WWE Fans His Real Self

After winning the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend, Brock Lesnar is now on a collision course to face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title, winner takes all match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the big match at WrestleMania,...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella Comments On Cody Rhodes Possibly Returning To WWE

Santino Marella appeared on a recent episode of The Walkway To Fight Club podcast and dished on the reports regarding Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE. Rumors have been flying lately regarding both men possibly wrestling once again for WWE. Regarding the rumors about Cody, Marella said,...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
ComicBook

Every Cody Rhodes Reference From Last Night's WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is a free agent and is, by every indication, heading back to the WWE. And while "The American Nightmare" didn't appear on this week's Monday Night Raw, that didn't stop a few WWE stars (and even WWE's official Twitter account) from teasing his arrival. It started with The Miz teasing his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner on Miz TV. His teases during Elimination Chamber already had fans guessing that it could be Rhodes and he took that further by claiming he was "dashing" (Rhodes' old nickname). His partner wound up being Logan Paul.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Schiavone Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Contributions To AEW

Cody Rhodes is officially departing AEW after being a pillar of the company during its inception, but where he’ll end up is still unknown. It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is very interested in the son of Dusty, rumored to have big plans for the former TNT Champion. WWE added fuel to the rumors this past Monday on RAW, with several superstars, including Edge, making reference to Rhodes. It was also reported that Cody was on his way this week to the WWE Performance Center to shoot footage for his impending return to WWE.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrated his big win at Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a huge tag team victory on Raw. Lesnar became the new WWE Champion on Saturday after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match in dominant fashion. Former title holder Bobby Lashley was taken out of Elimination Chamber structure early due to an injury.
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair on the Message He Sent Cody Rhodes After He Left AEW

– During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ric Flair on WWE welcoming Cody back with open arms: “I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Road to Connecticut Details Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston’s Feud, More

AEW is headed to Connecticut this week, and the new “Road To” preview takes a look at the rivalry between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston plus more. You can see the preview below for this week’s Dynamite and Rampage taping, which take place in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Wednesday night:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Headed To AEW

Former WWE Superstar SW3RVE The Realest (Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) is reportedly headed to AEW. There have been rumors on Swerve and AEW, and the company having strong interest in the former WWE NXT North American Champion, but now Fightful Select reports that Swerve is expected to begin with AEW during the first week of March.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Signs Ex-WWE Superstar

A former WWE Superstar is heading to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to Fightful Select, Shane "Swerve" Strickland, also known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, is singing with AEW after being released from WWE. Fightful Select was told that the deal was in the works since January and is in "effect starting the first week of March."
WWE
PWMania

Edge References Cody Rhodes and Issues WrestleMania 38 Open Challenge, Updated Card

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has issued an Open Challenge for WrestleMania 38. Monday’s RAW saw Edge make his first appearance since teaming with his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, to defeat The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble last month. Edge then cut a promo on his WrestleMania history, and laid down a challenge for WrestleMania 38.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone on His Reaction to Finding Out Cody Rhodes Was Leaving AEW

– During the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the news of Cody Rhodes and his wife, former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, leaving AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on how shocked he was by the news on...
WWE

