3-star TE Jayvontay Conner 'really excited' to receive first SEC offer from Vanderbilt

Deion Sanders has been the head coach at Jackson State for two seasons and has taken great pride in shining light on HBCU programs. With a new docuseries about his team coming out, Sanders spoke to Michael Strahan on ‘Good Morning America’ about the work he’s been doing with the program.
It took former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa some time, but on Tuesday he finally came through on a bet that surely delighted Bulldogs fans everywhere. Tagovailoa was photographed wearing a Georgia shirt after making a friendly wager on the national championship game with Miami Dolphins senior director of football communications Anne Noland, a 2015 University of Georgia graduate.
The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 is filled with some surprises, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week. Plenty of stars shined at the Senior Bowl and they shot up the boards. Finding the next great quarterback is a huge objective for most NFL franchise, but the 2022 NFL Draft is not expected to be stocked with heavy-hitting quarterbacks. Jeremiah only has two signal-callers make the Day 1 cut.
Since the postgame fight following Michigan basketball’s loss to Wisconsin — which resulted in several suspensions, including Wolverines coach Juwan Howard — coaches around the nation have weighed in on the incident and its ensuing consequences. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing thinks it is time for change. The brawl arose out of a tense handshake line in which Howard appeared to refuse shaking Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s hand. Ewing has a solution that would do away with any related problems.
2023 defensive lineman and 247Composite four-star prospect Jamarious Brown spent a lot of time in opposing backfields last season. He also helped Moss Point High School enjoy a successful season and a berth in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
As the SEC basketball regular season winds down, the top four seeds in the upcoming SEC Basketball Tournament are becoming clear. Alabama Basketball, unfortunately, is not in that group of four teams. The Auburn Tigers, as the No. 1 seed have a one-game lead over Kentucky and two-game lead over Tennessee and Arkansas, who are battling for the No. 3 seed.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, helping No. 24 Alabama rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half before holding off Vanderbilt 74-72. Alabama has won four of five. The Crimson Tide had to shake off a cold-shooting first half. They also had to […]
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) High School standout Daemon Fagan took the next step in a nationwide recruitment Monday night, announcing his favorite college options. Six weeks shy of college football's early official visit window, the four-star defensive back included Penn State within a collection of eight top schools. He listed...
Kentucky is going to be shorthanded against LSU on Wednesday night. Freshman guard TyTy Washington and junior guard Sahvir Wheeler are out for the matchup, according to KSR’s Tyler Thompson. Washington is dealing with a leg injury and Wheeler is out with a wrist issue. Washington is Kentucky’s second-leading...
"That's what escalated it. I will not expand on it, I just shared with you the story," Howard said over the weekend. "It was uncalled for when we were talking and at that point, I thought it was time to protect myself. Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos,...
Tuesday was a good night for the Tennessee basketball team, and Vols freshman guard Kennedy Chandler had plenty say about it. Seventeenth-ranked Tennessee blew open a close game early in the second half and rolled to an 80-61 win at Missouri at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, giving the Vols their ninth win in their past 10 SEC games and keeping things tight toward the top of the league standings.
Boogie Ellis just wasn't going to be stopped. The rising junior guard splashed a go-ahead 15-foot jumper with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 17 USC a wild 62-60 win over Washington State. Ellis finished with a game-high 21 points. USC's defense held Washington State scoreless for the final 2:35 to set up Ellis' heroics.
BATON ROUGE, LA. – The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (23-4, 11-3 SEC) took over sole possession of second place in the SEC going into the final week of the season, defeating No. 17 Florida, 66-61, Sunday in front of a packed PMAC. The announced attendance was 13,620 – the fourth largest crowd in LSU […]
Porter Moser is in his first year at the helm of the Oklahoma basketball program, and one of the program’s recent stars has high praise. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young spoke to the media at NBA All-Star weekend and offered a glowing endorsement of Moser, who took over for the retired Lon Kruger.
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team heads to Lexington, Kentucky for a Wednesday night 8 p.m. CT tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are 19-8 and in a bit of a logjam entering play this week with five teams tied for fifth in the league at […]
