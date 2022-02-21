Ellis Hits Jumper to Lift No. 17 USC Past Washington State

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:. No. 12 UCLA at Oregon, Thursday. The Bruins (20-4, 12-4 Pac-12) have bounced back from a three-point loss to rival No. 16 Southern California with three straight wins to keep conference-leading Arizona within reach. UCLA pulled off an impressive 14-point win over Arizona State on Monday night despite playing without point guard Tyger Campbell (shoulder) and Peyton Watson (knee). The Ducks (17-10, 10-6) are in big need of a win. They seemed to be rounding into form by winning 10 of 11, but have since lost three straight, including an ugly loss to California and a sweep by the Arizona schools.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO