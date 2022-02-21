ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis Hits Jumper to Lift No. 17 USC Past Washington State

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 17 Southern California a...

On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

UCLA avoids late collapse, beats Arizona State

LOS ANGELES — It was a mundane Monday. The third game in five days for the Bruins, who started the game 2 for 10 from the field with three turnovers – all from Jaime Jaquez Jr. Neither team registered a point for more than two minutes into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

No. 12 UCLA at Oregon tops the week in Pac-12 hoops

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:. No. 12 UCLA at Oregon, Thursday. The Bruins (20-4, 12-4 Pac-12) have bounced back from a three-point loss to rival No. 16 Southern California with three straight wins to keep conference-leading Arizona within reach. UCLA pulled off an impressive 14-point win over Arizona State on Monday night despite playing without point guard Tyger Campbell (shoulder) and Peyton Watson (knee). The Ducks (17-10, 10-6) are in big need of a win. They seemed to be rounding into form by winning 10 of 11, but have since lost three straight, including an ugly loss to California and a sweep by the Arizona schools.
PULLMAN, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Agbaji passes Chamberlain in No. 5 Kansas Win Over K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the No. 5 Jayhawks to a 102-83 win over Kansas State. Agbaji has 1,444 points in 110 games, 26th on Kansas’ all-time list. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th point of the first half. Chamberlain had 1,433 points in 48 games. Markquis Nowell scored 20 points, Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Mike McGuirl each had 13, and Mark Smith added 11 for Kansas State.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Person
Drew Peterson
Person
Boogie Ellis
1460 ESPN Yakima

Clark, Singleton Lead No. 13 UCLA Past Washington 76-50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark and David Singleton posted career highs in scoring as No. 13 UCLA shook off a slow start to defeat Washington 76-50. Clark, starting for the second consecutive game, led the Bruins with 25 points and Singleton came off the bench to score 20, including six 3-pointers. The Bruins won their second straight by at least 20 points, but did it without two starters. Johnny Juzang missed the game due to a sore hip, while Cody Riley was unavailable. Riley missed eight games earlier this season due to a sprained left MCL. Terrell Brown Jr., the Pac-12′s leading scorer, led the Huskies with 13 points and Jamal Bey had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Usc#Ap#Pac 12#Cougars
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

The Sign Says; 2022 the Last for Storm’s Bird?

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird says all signs are pointing toward the 2022 season being her last in the WNBA, but she does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour. The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle recently finished its offseason maneuvers, which included bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, before signing her deal with the Storm.
NBA
Fox News

No. 2 Stanford women rally to beat Oregon

Stanford snapped out of its funk against the Ducks just in time to stay unbeaten in the Pac-12. Haley Jones scored 18 points and the second-ranked Cardinal rallied in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in the conference with a 66-62 victory Sunday over Oregon. Jones made a layup while...
OREGON STATE
HuskyMaven

If Huskies Are Short-Handed at WSU, Here's a Solution

Having lost three consecutive games and some key players along the way, the University of Washington basketball team finds itself in Pullman on Wednesday night looking to patch things together against Washington State. It appears Husky coach Mike Hopkins will need to remake his starting lineup and playing rotation, something...
PULLMAN, WA
Newsday

Farvens Ulysse's jumper lifts Malverne past Wheatley in semis

Even during difficult shooting nights, Farvens Ulysse understands that he always has the green light for the Malverne boys basketball team. On Monday night, he demonstrated exactly why. With the score tied in a Nassau Class B semifinal, Ulysse sank a contested jumper from just outside the paint with 41...
MALVERNE, NY
1460 ESPN Yakima

Niemann Keeps His Distance and Closes Out Big Win at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquin Niemann has finished off a wire-to-wire victory at Riviera. The 23-year-old from Chile had a few nervous moments but never lost the lead. He shot 71 and won by two shots over Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young. Niemann is the first player to go wire-to-wire in the tournament since Charlie Sifford in 1969. Morikawa had a pair of late birdies to keep his hopes alive. Young is a PGA Tour rookie who got within one shot on front nine. But he bogeyed the eighth hole as Niemann made birdie, and no one got closer the rest of the day.
GOLF
1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

