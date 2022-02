The late '80s and early '90s saw Martin Lawrence cement himself as a promising stand-up comedian, but it was his FOX sitcom Martin that truly launched his career into the stratosphere, with Lawrence and the surviving members of the sitcom's cast reuniting for a new special coming to BET+, per Deadline. Debuting in 1992, the series ran for five seasons and also starred Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II as series regulars. Sadly, star Thomas Mikal Ford passed away back in 2016 at the age of 52. The reunion event will be filmed later this month and is expected to premiere on BET+ later this year. The reunion event is set to be hosted by Affion Crockett.

