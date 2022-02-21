Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins Expansions Won’t Be Sold Separately

Fun as Lost Ark is, the new player experience is terrible. You begin at level 10, choosing an advanced class that dumps about six skills on your hotbar—maybe a couple more on separate hotbars if you're a gunslinger—plus an identity skill. I hope you like reading tooltips and immediately understanding the implications of various niche mechanical terms. I also hope you can memorize them, because during your first boss fight Lost Ark's going to tell you to use a skill with the Stagger effect without telling you which of your skills has it. And it's not like you can pause in the middle of a fight with a giant monster to do some light reading.

