Video Games

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins Expansions Won’t Be Sold Separately

By Michael Harradence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has revealed on the official Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins Twitter account that the planned expansions for the game won’t be sold separately. In other words, if you...

NME

‘Dying Light 2’ appears to have a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ easter egg weapon

Dying Light 2: Stay Human features a weapon that seems to be a reference to Cyberpunk 2077. A weapon found in Dying Light 2 called the Cyberhands 2177, a pair of special knuckle dusters, seems to be an easter egg that references a weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 called the Mantis Blades. The Mantis Blades were a body mod players could install in Cyberpunk that allowed V to slice at enemies with melee attacks. In Dying Light 2 you don’t get anything so fancy, so the Cyberhands 2177 are essentially just two blades attached to a pair of gloves.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s new expansion won’t exclude new players

Newcomers to Valhalla will be able to immediately access the contents of Dawn of Ragnarok. As part of the second year of content for Assassin’s Creed ValhallaUbisoft Sofia is preparing what qualifies as the largest expansion which has been made for an Assassin’s Creed game. The Dawn of Ragnarök will allow players to take on the role of odin in search of his son Baldr in the kingdom of Svartalfheim, an adventure that will take him to a map a third the size of England from the main game and about 35 hours long.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy#Xbox One#Dragon King#Video Game#Different Future
GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Orders Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reached every expectation fans had for season two and then went beyond them. For the past few months, the show has kept fans on edge as Tanjiro took on new battles and unlocked more power. Now, fans have been assured more of his adventurers are on the way, and we have season three to thank for it all.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date: When Will Swordsmith Village Arc Premiere?

It has already been confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a third season and fans are understandably hyped up for Season 3. But when exactly is the release date for the Swordsmith Village arc? There is a huge possibility that the anime will be back a lot sooner than expected. In addition to that, the next season could cover more than just Katanakaji Sato-hen from the manga and possibly adapt a second arc as well! WATCH OUT! POSSIBLE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
COMICS
NME

‘Dead By Daylight’ developer may be working on a spin-off dating simulator

Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has filed a trademark for what looks like a spin-off dating simulator. Whilst no such romantic spin-off of the asymmetrical multiplayer game has been confirmed, a trademark filing at the United States Patent and Trademark Office appears to confirm that such a game is being looked at by Behaviour Interactive.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 14’ is getting a new graphical update in patch 7.0

Naoki Yoshida, director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, has revealed the in-progress graphical update for the MMO. During the latest Letter from the Producer Livestream (February 19), Yoshida and his team announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be getting its first graphical update alongside patch 7.0. Although it’s not...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Could BT and EE restocks drop soon?

Update: The PS5 could drop at the BT Shop and EE this week. Read on for more information.With the release of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring almost upon us, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.Despite Gran Turismo 7  being on the way next, it’s never been more difficult to get your hands on a PS5. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

It's a shame Lost Ark won't let you play the original class prologues

Fun as Lost Ark is, the new player experience is terrible. You begin at level 10, choosing an advanced class that dumps about six skills on your hotbar—maybe a couple more on separate hotbars if you're a gunslinger—plus an identity skill. I hope you like reading tooltips and immediately understanding the implications of various niche mechanical terms. I also hope you can memorize them, because during your first boss fight Lost Ark's going to tell you to use a skill with the Stagger effect without telling you which of your skills has it. And it's not like you can pause in the middle of a fight with a giant monster to do some light reading.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

NieR: Automata Is Getting Its Own Anime

It seems all the rumors were true, NeiR fans. After reports surfaced earlier this year, the team behind NeiR has confirmed its plans to transition the IP into the world of anime. It has been confirmed that NeiR: Automata is getting its own anime, and we've been given a small taste of what the series will look like.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox gamers can get up to 70% off titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in this epic sale

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.Among the stellar savings up...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Sales "Undershot" Expectations for Square Enix

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a very pleasant surprise in 2021. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, the game received widespread critical praise, winning numerous Game of the Year awards. Unfortunately, that acclaim did not result in equally strong sales; according to Square Enix's third quarter financial results, the game "undershot" the publisher's expectations when it launched last October. It's always disappointing to see a good game fail to find an audience, but it seems sales have started to improve, and Square Enix is not giving up on it.
VIDEO GAMES

