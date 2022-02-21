ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurobindo launches digoxin tablets

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 2 days ago

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — Aurobindo Pharma announced that digoxin...

www.chaindrugreview.com

biospace.com

Mallinckrodt Kidney Drug Derailed Again by FDA CRL

A forced change to a new packaging and labeling manufacturing facility has derailed the potential approval of Mallinckrodt's investigational hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) treatment, terlipressin. The Ireland-based company announced this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter to the company for terlipressin, a drug that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS News

CVS, Walgreens drop limit on customer purchases of home COVID-19 tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed limits on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can purchase at once. CVS had previously limited customers to buying six home virus tests each in an effort to keep the kits in stock as the Omicron variant was spreading around the U.S., driving demand for the screening tools. CVS said it has since increased its supply of COVID-19 tests, allowing the company to drop purchase restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued Due to Possible Bacteria Contamination

The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc. recalled several lots of ice cream this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company announced the recall on Friday, Feb. 4 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to get the word out. The company is also holding its next round of products back from distribution while further tests are conducted.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Blood test for Alzheimer's proves highly accurate in large, international study

A blood test developed at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has proven highly accurate in detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease in a study involving nearly 500 patients from across three continents, providing further evidence that the test should be considered for routine screening and diagnosis. The...
SCIENCE
WDVM 25

DC has one the highest rate of kidney failure in the United States

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the National Institute of Health, the District of Columbia has the highest rate of kidney failure in the United States, and approximately 90 percent of people with kidney disease don’t know they have it. According to the NIH, roughly 15 percent of the United States adults have some form of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Is a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet about to be announced?

While we don't see Amazon refresh its product lines every year, unlike many other tech companies, it's high time we saw a follow-up to the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. Luckily, it sounds like the brand's lowest-end slate family might get an update very soon. This comes from Liliputing, which spotted...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Multimodal brain and retinal imaging of dopaminergic degeneration in Parkinson disease

Parkinson disease (PD) is a progressive disorder characterized by dopaminergic neurodegeneration in the brain. The development of parkinsonism is preceded by a long prodromal phase, and >50% of dopaminergic neurons can be lost from the substantia nigra by the time of the initial diagnosis. Therefore, validation of in vivo imaging biomarkers for early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression is essential for future therapeutic developments. PET and single-photon emission CT targeting the presynaptic terminals of dopaminergic neurons can be used for early diagnosis by detecting axonal degeneration in the striatum. However, these techniques poorly differentiate atypical parkinsonian syndromes from PD, and their availability is limited in clinical settings. Advanced MRI in which pathological changes in the substantia nigra are visualized with diffusion, iron-sensitive susceptibility and neuromelanin-sensitive sequences potentially represents a more accessible imaging tool. Although these techniques can visualize the classic degenerative changes in PD, they might be insufficient for phenotyping or prognostication of heterogeneous aspects of PD resulting from extranigral pathologies. The retina is an emerging imaging target owing to its pathological involvement early in PD, which correlates with brain pathology. Retinal optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a non-invasive technique to visualize structural changes in the retina. Progressive parafoveal thinning and fovea avascular zone remodelling, as revealed by OCT, provide potential biomarkers for early diagnosis and prognostication in PD. As we discuss in this Review, multimodal imaging of the substantia nigra and retina is a promising tool to aid diagnosis and management of PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Real-Time Imaging of Innate Immune Activity Made Possible by Radio-Labeled Molecule

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed a new radio-labeled molecule capable of selectively reacting with certain high-energy radicals that are characteristic of innate immune activity, which may allow a non-invasive approach to monitor inflammation in real time by positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. The...
CANCER
biospace.com

Experimental MDD Drug Appears Less Addictive than Ketamine

Relmada Therapeutics, a Florida-based, late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for central nervous system diseases, announced top-line results of its study of human abuse potential (HAP) with its drug esmethadone, also called REL-1017. This new therapy is an NMDA channel blocker developed to treat major depressive disorder (MDD). The...
HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong starts vaccine requirement for restaurants, stores

Hong Kong launched a vaccination requirement to enter shopping malls, restaurants and a host of other places on Thursday as it battles an expanding omicron outbreak and tries to overcome vaccine hesitancy in parts of its population.Businesses posted a QR code at their entrances for people to scan with a smartphone app to check their vaccine status before entering.Everyone aged 12 and over must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter these places. Beginning April 30, those aged 18 and above will be required to have two doses. Booster shots will be required for some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

APP and DYRK1A regulate axonal and synaptic vesicle protein networks and mediate Alzheimer's pathology in trisomy 21 neurons

Trisomy 21 (T21) causes Down syndrome and an early-onset form of Alzheimer's diseaseÂ (AD). Here, we used human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) along with CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to investigate the contribution of chromosome 21 candidate genes to AD-relevant neuronal phenotypes. We utilized a direct neuronal differentiation protocol to bypass neurodevelopmental cell fate phenotypes caused by T21 followed by unbiased proteomics and western blotting to define the proteins dysregulated in T21 postmitotic neurons. We show that normalization of copy number of APP and DYRK1A each rescue elevated tau phosphorylation in T21 neurons, while reductions of RCAN1 and SYNJ1 do not. To determine the T21 alterations relevant to early-onset AD, we identified common pathways altered in familial Alzheimer's disease neurons and determined which of these were rescued by normalization of APP and DYRK1A copy number in T21 neurons. These studies identified disruptions in T21 neurons in both the axonal cytoskeletal network and presynaptic proteins that play critical roles in axonal transport and synaptic vesicle cycling. These alterations in the proteomic profiles have functional consequences: fAD and T21 neurons exhibit dysregulated axonal trafficking and T21 neurons display enhanced synaptic vesicle release. Taken together, our findings provide insights into the initial molecular alterations within neurons that ultimately lead to synaptic loss and axonal degeneration in Down syndrome and early-onset AD.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Mucinex (Guaifenesin) – Oral

Mucinex (guaifenesin) is an over-the-counter (OTC) medication used to help relieve chest congestion from a cold or flu. Mucinex belongs to a group of drugs called expectorants. Expectorants make it easier for you to cough up phlegm by loosening and thinning the mucus in your lungs. Mucinex is available in...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK request FDA authorization for traditional, protein-based Covid vaccine and booster shot after jabs were 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death during trials

Americans may soon have another Covid vaccine option hitting the market, and it is a more conventional shot people may be more familiar with. Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, based in France, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), based in the UK, have submitted a joint-application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization for a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Effect of MIND diet intervention on cognitive performance and brain structure in healthy obese women: a randomized controlled trial

Previous studies suggested adherence to recently developed Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) associated with cognitive performance. This study aimed to examine the effect of MIND dietary pattern on cognitive performance features and changes in brain structure in healthy obese women. As a total of 50 obese women were assessed for eligibility, we randomly allocated 40 participants with mean BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4.31Â kg/m2 and mean age 48"‰Â±"‰5.38Â years to eitherÂ calorie-restricted modified MIND diet or a calorie-restricted standard control diet. Change in cognitive performance was the primary outcome measured with a comprehensive neuropsychological test battery. We also performed voxel-based morphometry as a secondary outcome to quantify the differences in brain structure. All of the measurements were administered at baseline and 3Â months follow-up. Thirty-seven participants (MIND group"‰="‰22 and control group"‰="‰15) completed the study. The results found in the MIND diet group working memory"‰+"‰1.37 (95% CI 0.79, 1.95), verbal recognition memory"‰+"‰4.85 (95% CI 3.30, 6.40), and attention"‰+"‰3.75 (95% CI 2.43, 5.07) improved more compared with the control group (ps"‰<"‰0.05). Results of brain MRI consist of an increase in surface area of the inferior frontal gyrus in the MIND diet group. Furthermore, the results showed a decrease in the cerebellum-white matter and cerebellum-cortex in two groups of study. Still, the effect in the MIND group was greater than the control group. The study findings declare for the first time that the MIND diet intervention can reverse the destructive effects of obesity on cognition and brain structure, which could be strengthened by a modest calorie restriction.
DIETS
biospace.com

Synairgen Crashes as Inhaled COVID-19 Treatment Fails in Phase III

While the global pandemic has turned into a massive moneymaker for some life science companies, others who valiantly answered the call find their efforts less than victorious. Synairgen watched its stock plummet 85% after reporting disappointing results for its inhaled COVID-19 treatment on Feb. 21. The British respiratory-focused biotech saw...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

