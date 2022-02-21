ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brian Pillman Jr. Clarifies AEW Status After Cryptic ‘Retirement’ Announcement

By Thomas Lowson
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Pillman Jr. has said he has no plans to leave AEW or wrestling after a post which many believed was his retirement announcement. On Sunday evening, Pillman shared a photo of himself, his dog, and his car, and a lengthy caption that fans believed marked the end of his career....

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes spotted in Orlando: Is his landing in WWE getting closer?

In recent weeks, one of the most covered topics in all world web wrestling has been the farewell of Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi from the rings of All Elite Wrestling, the second most important company in the United States, which in the last two years has had an inexorable growth, to which the same son of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, also initially contributed.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella Comments On Cody Rhodes Possibly Returning To WWE

Santino Marella appeared on a recent episode of The Walkway To Fight Club podcast and dished on the reports regarding Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE. Rumors have been flying lately regarding both men possibly wrestling once again for WWE. Regarding the rumors about Cody, Marella said,...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Pillman Jr.
Person
Brian Pillman
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Gyms#Combat
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Jake Roberts Offers Health Update

AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts had some good news regarding his health on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast. He explained, "Genetics being what they are, my mother had two lung diseases that she passed on to me. There's no cure for either one of them. The last thing I should ever do is smoke a cigarette, and yet I've been smoking since I was 17, to the point that I have COPD and a little emphysema tossed in."
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Schiavone Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Contributions To AEW

Cody Rhodes is officially departing AEW after being a pillar of the company during its inception, but where he’ll end up is still unknown. It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is very interested in the son of Dusty, rumored to have big plans for the former TNT Champion. WWE added fuel to the rumors this past Monday on RAW, with several superstars, including Edge, making reference to Rhodes. It was also reported that Cody was on his way this week to the WWE Performance Center to shoot footage for his impending return to WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair on the Message He Sent Cody Rhodes After He Left AEW

– During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ric Flair on WWE welcoming Cody back with open arms: “I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open...
WWE
PWMania

Brian Pillman Jr. Moving Away From Jacksonville But Says He Isn’t Leaving AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. wrote the following on Instagram:. “13 months ago I moved to Jacksonville, FL to chase my dream of becoming All Elite. Without knowing when the pandemic would end, I wanted to reduce my commute to our temporary venue from 2 flights to a 10 minute drive. I ultimately, along with Griff, earned the right to officially call ourselves ALL ELITE! I would be lying however if I said that this city didn’t chew me up and spit me out, in a good way. I did everything you could ever do. Made every mistake and experienced every emotion possible. I signed a lease on a home. I purchased the baddest car I could find. I fell in love with the baddest chick I had ever met. I rescued one dog from a shelter and then adopted another puppy. I trained my ass off at various gyms and martial arts schools, including the secret Hart dungeon! I partied hard and through all these experiences I met so many great people. Before I knew it though, I had gotten in over my head. I struggled to raise two dogs. I got my heart broken. I got robbed. I got into bar fights. I canceled bookings. I hurt some people who I care deeply about. I had isolated myself from my friends, family and support system back home. So my decision was pretty clear, and today I started my journey to move back to Cincinnati. This was the hardest decision of my life, to leave behind my little Jax family. But I take solace in the fact that I will be able to be there for my Cinci family. Aunt Linda, my sister Brittany and her newborn baby. I leave here with the utmost gratitude for this extremely fulfilling experience, all my loot, and a best friend for LIFE. I want to thank my aunt and uncle for getting me settled in. I want to thank Tony for treating me like a hometown hero in both Jacksonville and Cincinnati. I want to thank Megha and Margaret for watching over me and picking me up when I fell. I want to thank Brad and Doc Samson for keeping me healthy. I want to thank all the boys who supported me and lent me an ear. I want to thank Hannah for being by my side for 8 long months. But most importantly I want to thank all the fans who take the time to read this and are invested in my journey. It is great therapy for me to share my story with you all. THANK YOU ❤️”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
411mania.com

AEW Road to Connecticut Details Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston’s Feud, More

AEW is headed to Connecticut this week, and the new “Road To” preview takes a look at the rivalry between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston plus more. You can see the preview below for this week’s Dynamite and Rampage taping, which take place in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Wednesday night:
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Continues To Tease Massive Announcement, Promises Something Big Is Coming To AEW

Tony Khan is promising AEW fans that something big and important is on its way to AEW. On February 18, Tony Khan said that he was working on something massive that would be a big deal in wrestling. He continued to tease said announcement ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, saying that he is currently under a non-disclosure agreement, but that something akin to The First Dance (the night CM Punk debuted in AEW) is heading for the company. He can't give an exact date yet, but he is asking fans to please stay tuned to AEW programming, as it is coming very soon.
WWE
Yardbarker

Eddie Kingston News

Speak Now: MJF promo, Buddy Matthews, AEW Dynamite recap. We are on the road to Revolution. On tonight's Dynamite, we had an epic MJF promo, a heated confrontation between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston, plus the AEW debut of Buddy Matthews!. House of Black vs. Penta El Zero Miedo &...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy