Louisiana does things a little differently from the rest of the country. We've got our own ways of dividing up the state (we use parishes, not counties), a very unique style of cooking, and our own holidays. Even our horses are in on the action, and the equine residents of this state bring their own kind of flair to Mardi Gras by dressing up and pulling some of the most iconic floats on the most Louisiana of celebrations.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO