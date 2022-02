Motorola kicked off 2022 by launching the Moto G Stylus earlier this month. Now, it’s preparing for the launch of another smartphone: a rebranded version of the Edge X30 that debuted in China in December. The phone is expected to be named Moto Edge 30 Pro in the US, and it's set to launch on February 24. While we already know a lot about the phone thanks to the recent leaks, a new report from WinFuture leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO